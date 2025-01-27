Coventry care home marks International Lego Day

Resident Dennis Jinks at HC-One’s Brandon House Care Home playing with Lego

HC-One’s Brandon House Care Home in Coventry, West Midlands, have been marking International Lego Day which takes place on 28th January. International Lego Day celebrates the versatility, imagination and creativity of the iconic Lego bricks.

Residents at Brandon House enjoyed reminiscing about their favourite childhood memories of playing with Lego and sharing the most imaginative things they’ve built using Lego, whilst also learning about the origins, milestones and fun facts about Lego and enjoyed playing with Lego in different ways to create a variety of objects.

Resident Lego enthusiasts showcased their impressive Lego skills by using Lego bricks of all different sizes and colours to create Lego masterpieces including Lego flowers, a police station and even a church, highlighting the potential and versatility that Lego has as an artistic medium. Residents shared building tips and tricks with each other, as well as setting and engaging in Lego themed challenges including creating specific structures or items using Lego bricks.

Sheryl Davis, Home Manager at Brandon House Care Home, commented:

Resident Stan Checklin at HC-One’s Brandon House Care Home playing with Lego

“Celebrating International Lego Day at Brandon House was fantastic! The day helped unleash our resident’s creativity with fun Lego building activities. Residents creative beautiful and colourful structured masterpieces using teamwork and nostalgia.

“The atmosphere was lively and engaging. Residents had so much fun, and it was a joyful day of imagination, reminiscing and connection that brought everyone together.”