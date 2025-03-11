Coventry care home partners with Art Venturers to build intergenerational relationships

HC-One’s Brandon House Care Home in Coventry, West Midlands, have partnered up with Art Venturers in Coventry & Kenilworth to help build intergenerational relationships with young children in their local community.

On Tuesday, February 25, residents and colleagues at Brandon House Care Home welcomed children from the local community to join in the intergenerational session hosted by Art Venturers.

Art Ventures host fun learning and development arts and crafts sessions with babies, toddlers and children ranging from six months to five years old, to build intergenerational relationships between the younger and older generations.

Residents and children had fun exploring new painting and printing techniques, using different materials and mediums. They also enjoyed creating colourful and eye-catching pieces whilst singing and dancing along the way.

Art Venturers with residents at HC-One’s Brandon House Care Home

Sheryl Davis, Home Manager at Brandon House Care Home, commented:

“Thank you to Art Venturers for coming into Brandon House Care Home to host the arts and crafts session for our residents and children from the local community. It’s great for residents and children to interact with each other and build relationships as they can learn so much from each other.

“The Art Venturers session helped both residents and children build skills and confidence through taking part in hands on activities whilst using their creativity and having lots of fun in the process.”

