Coventry care home residents showcase artistic flair in NAPA arts and crafts initiative

By Emma Hird
Contributor
Published 7th Oct 2024, 11:44 BST
HC-One's Brandon House Care Home, in Coventry, has been encouraging its residents to get creative with their artistic flair as part of the National Activity Providers Association (NAPA) Arts in Care Home’s initiative.

Brandon House care home provides nursing dementia care for up to 35 residents. Every year Brandon House participates in NAPA's Care Home’s initiative, which aims to highlight the wellbeing benefits of arts, creativity and cultural engagement in care settings.

The theme this year was ‘HOME’, where NAPA celebrated the role of the arts in encouraging a sense of belonging, comfort and community within care settings. Residents were asked for a description of their former homes, and in response colleagues were given details such as colour, street number, and how many windows each house had.

Brandon House colleagues subsequently worked on making the houses from air dry clay, and the residents helped paint them. The finished houses were displayed on the wall of the care home like a street.

Brandon House's artwork piece

Residents and their relatives were asked for words that described their home, which were added to the display.

Sheryl Davis, Brandon House Home Manager, stated:

“The residents really enjoyed talking about what their homes look like. It has been a very positive exercise.

“Everyone has also been very positive about the display and have said how amazing it looks.”

