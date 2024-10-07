Coventry care home residents showcase artistic flair in NAPA arts and crafts initiative

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

HC-One's Brandon House Care Home, in Coventry, has been encouraging its residents to get creative with their artistic flair as part of the National Activity Providers Association (NAPA) Arts in Care Home’s initiative.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brandon House care home provides nursing dementia care for up to 35 residents. Every year Brandon House participates in NAPA's Care Home’s initiative, which aims to highlight the wellbeing benefits of arts, creativity and cultural engagement in care settings.

The theme this year was ‘HOME’, where NAPA celebrated the role of the arts in encouraging a sense of belonging, comfort and community within care settings. Residents were asked for a description of their former homes, and in response colleagues were given details such as colour, street number, and how many windows each house had.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brandon House colleagues subsequently worked on making the houses from air dry clay, and the residents helped paint them. The finished houses were displayed on the wall of the care home like a street.

Brandon House's artwork piece

Residents and their relatives were asked for words that described their home, which were added to the display.

Sheryl Davis, Brandon House Home Manager, stated:

“The residents really enjoyed talking about what their homes look like. It has been a very positive exercise.

“Everyone has also been very positive about the display and have said how amazing it looks.”