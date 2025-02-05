Coventry care home’s residents take the stage in Peter Pan

Residents at Avalon Court Care Home soared to new heights in a one-of-a-kind production of Peter Pan last week at the care home.

The Avalon Drama Divas, led by Activity Manager Kay Hurdman, spent over a year rehearsing to bring Peter Pan to life.

The production showcased the incredible talents of Avalon Court Care Home, an Avery Healthcare-owned care home in Coventry, including its residents, their loved ones, and volunteers from the community.

80-year-old Mary Cliff, who played Peter Pan, shared, “I never thought I’d be performing in a play like this. It’s been so much fun, and I’ve learnt so much!”

Avalon Drama Divas' Peter Pan Group

Her excitement was echoed by other cast members, including Jean O’Brien, 90, who portrayed Tinkerbell.

“I’ve always wanted to be part of an entertainment team. The staff at Avalon Court Care Home have helped me live my dream. I’m so proud,” Jean said.

Residents Ann Southall, 83, took on the role of Captain Hook, while Audrey Hunter, 94, portrayed Wendy.

The project proved to be a powerful tool for enhancing confidence and creativity.

“It was a joy to see our residents shine,” said Home Manager Racheal Thorpe. “Kay’s passion and commitment really brought the group together, and the residents exceeded all expectations.”

The performance featured a wide range of characters, from the heroic Lost Boys to the mischievous pirates, with support from loved ones and volunteers.

Family member of a resident, Karen Stone, who played one of the pirates, said, “It was wonderful to see everyone get so involved. We all had a fantastic time bringing this show to life together.”

Kay Hurdman, who led the group with her vibrant energy, commented, “Watching everyone grow in confidence and express themselves creatively has been truly rewarding. This show proved that creativity knows no age limits, and it was a privilege to work with such a talented group of people.”

The Peter Pan performance not only celebrated the power of the arts to connect and inspire but also highlighted the importance of drama as a therapeutic outlet for the elderly.

Avery Healthcare is committed to supporting residents' well-being through creative and enriching activities.

Following the success of the show, Avalon Court Care Home’s Drama Divas are already planning their next adventure.

For more information on Avalon Court Care Home, visit www.averyhealthcare.co.uk or call 08000 129113.