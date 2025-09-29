Coventry charity’s 'Race to Paris' raises over £11,000 to support people with muscular dystrophy

Coventry-based charity MD Support Centre, which supports people living with muscular dystrophy across Coventry and the Midlands, has raised more than £10,000 through a recent “Race to Paris” fundraising challenge.

The funds will directly benefit ongoing specialist therapies, equipment, and wellbeing services for people in Coventry and Warwickshire living with the condition.

The initiative was led by Donna Scarrot, a nurse and service user at the Centre, who chose to challenge herself by cycling from London to Paris. Her determination inspired Lynn Ward, co-lead physiotherapist, and Sarah Ann Moore, the charity’s former CEO, to join her. Over four days, the trio battled wind, rain, hail, and thunder, covering over 100 miles in a single day, before completing their journey beneath the Eiffel Tower.

Donna said: “This cause is deeply personal to me. As someone living with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (CMT), I rely on the Centre’s physiotherapy and osteopathy services to stay strong, mobile, and independent for longer.

"Their expert team makes a real difference in my life and in the lives of so many others facing the challenges of muscular dystrophy. This fundraising challenge helps ensure that people like me continue to receive essential care, guidance, and support, enabling us to live with greater strength, confidence, and dignity.”

Back at the Centre, staff, service users, volunteers, family members, and friends took part in a parallel “Race to Paris,” cycling a collective 335 miles. Muscular dystrophy is a progressive muscle-wasting condition that can cause pain, fatigue, stiffness, and loss of mobility.

For many participants, cycling just a few miles was a huge personal achievement, demonstrating incredible determination and resilience. The initiative also included social events, giving participants the chance to meet others living with the condition and fostering a strong sense of community.

With £5,000 raised by Lynn and £1,000 from an anonymous donor, the total funds will support MD Support Centre in continuing its vital work. The Centre is one of only two charities nationwide providing lifelong physical therapies to help adults with progressive muscle-wasting conditions maintain their wellbeing, independence and optimum mobility.

A spokesperson for the charity added: “The Race to Paris showcased not only the extraordinary achievements of Donna, Lynn, and Sarah, but also the power of our community coming together to make a real difference for people living with muscular dystrophy.”

To support MD Support Centre and help people with muscular dystrophy maintain their wellbeing and independence, visit www.mdsupportcentre.org to donate, volunteer, or find out more.

Muscular dystrophy is a group of muscle-wasting conditions affecting more than 110,000 people in the UK. In the Midlands alone, around 12,000 adults live with a muscle-wasting condition. After the age of 19, access to physiotherapy and specialist support through the NHS often drops sharply, leaving people at risk of faster muscle deterioration and loss of independence.