Coventry Charterhouse welcomes back historic statues thanks to 3D Printing

Coventry Charterhouse is set to celebrate the return of two 14th-century statues, thanks to the innovative 3D printing capabilities of the Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC). This collaboration marks a significant milestone in preserving the city's heritage.

During the dissolution of the monasteries in the 16th century, the statues of St. Denis and St. Lawrence were hidden in the garden at the Charterhouse, originally a Carthusian monastery. They were uncovered later in the 18th century by tenant John Whittingham, whose daughter gifted them to what is now known as St Osburg’s Church. After going missing for 100 years, the statues were later found and restored in 1944 but have never returned to the Charterhouse.

Now, due to MTC's expertise and meticulous work, 3D printed replicas of these statues will be restored to the site as identical to the originals. This is achieved through using detailed scans and digital models, which are then printed layer by layer, gradually building up the material to create a perfect replica.

This Spring, the Charterhouse is preparing to reopen as part of a new partnership between National Trust and Historic Coventry Trust that will see the former take on the day-to-day management of the site. These replicas will be the first artefacts on display, serving as a poignant reminder of the site's rich history and the monks who once lived there. This collaboration between Historic Coventry Trust and MTC not only ensures the legacy of these statues continues, but also helps local families and visitors connect with Coventry’s past.

(St. Denis during the printing process)

Jennie Rutte, Manager at Historic Coventry Trust, said: "It's truly wonderful to see these statues return to their original home at Charterhouse as copies. Seeing these beautiful statues in situ will allow visitors to explore and understand Charterhouse’s heritage and its role within Coventry’s wider history."

Joe Darlington, Director of Technology at MTC, said: "As a Coventry-based organisation, we’re excited to apply our technical expertise to the preservation of the region’s history. While our 3D printing work typically focuses on developing parts and components for industry, this collaboration showcases the versatility of the technology we work with and the meaningful impact it can have on our communities."

Tom Grosvenor, Senior Programme Manager at National Trust, said: “As we prepare to open the Charterhouse as our first site in Coventry, we’re particularly looking forward to working with the local community and creating a place where residents can come together and be part of the Charterhouse’s present and future. The addition of these statues will help us explore another chapter of the Charterhouse’s heritage and the wider history of Coventry.”

To learn more about Charterhouse, visit, https://www.historiccoventrytrust.org.uk/visit/charterhouse/. Or, for more information on MTC and its capabilities, visit www.the-mtc.org.