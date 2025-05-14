Coventry City fan’s dream day at legends’ statue unveiling

Resident Stan Checklin from HC-One’s Brandon House Care Home at the Coventry Building Society Arena

For lifelong Coventry City Football Club supporter Stan Checklin, aged 88, who is a resident at HC-One’s Brandon House Care Home in Coventry, a memorable chapter was added to a life already rich with football passion.

HC-One’s Brandon House Care Home team put plans in place for Stan to have the opportunity to witness the emotional unveiling of the new statue commemorating Coventry City's 1987 FA Cup legends, George Curtis and John Sillett, at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

The historic event celebrated the team’s iconic victory – the club’s only FA Cup win – and attracted fans, past players, and dignitaries. Among the many attendees was Stan, who proudly represented HC-One’s Brandon House Care Home and joined in honouring two of his lifelong football heroes.

Accompanied by Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s Brandon House Care Home, Donna Carter, Stan not only attended the statue unveiling but also had the chance to meet and chat with players from the legendary 1987 team.

Resident Stan Checklin from HC-One’s Brandon House Care Home at the Coventry Building Society Arena with mascot

Donna Carter, Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s Brandon House Care Home, said:

“It was amazing for Stan to meet the players and chat about the games. What a lovely day Stan had, and to meet some of his heroes from ‘87 was amazing!”

Stan Checklin, resident at HC-One’s Brandon House Care Home, visibly moved, reflected on the day:

“George and John are heroes and always will be remembered. It’s a lovely thing for the city to do.”

Statue commemorating Coventry City's 1987 FA Cup legends, George Curtis and John Sillett, at the Coventry Building Society Arena

Stan recalled celebrating the 1987 cup win with the entire city and was thrilled to once again feel part of that shared pride. After the ceremony, Stan and Donna enjoyed a celebratory lunch – a perfect ending to an unforgettable experience.