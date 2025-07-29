Coventry couple’s valuation hopes dashed at eye health event

SpaMedica Coventry hospital celebrated its fifth anniversary with fun activities and a valuation station for the local community

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A husband and wife from Coventry joined Bargain Hunt star Kate Bliss at SpaMedica's local eye hospital this weekend, expecting a high appraisal for their Egyptian artefacts - instead learning they had little value!

Dennis and Mary Perkins attended the event – held to mark the hospital’s fifth birthday – which included free ice creams, games, prizes, and appraisals of valuables, courtesy of Kate’s ‘Valuation Station’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple were hopeful that their Egyptian figures had appreciated in value since purchasing them on a trip to Cairo but were left in giggles, alongside Kate, after realising they were just tourist trinkets.

Kate values Victorian era jewellery

“I actually bought them by the pyramids,” said Dennis, referring to a Tutankhamun mask and an Egyptian cat statue.

“I thought they were wood and was expecting Kate to say they might be worth a bob or two, even though I only got them for a couple of pounds.

“When I asked her how much they were worth today, we both burst out laughing when she said about 50p more, if that!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kate revealed that the items were made from moulded resin, a go-to material for souvenir trinkets due to its low cost and ability to capture intricate designs.

Kate breaks the news to Dennis and Mary Perkins

Kate explained: “We had a good giggle, because I had to break it to them that their artefacts were unfortunately not worth much and still valued around the same they were bought for, about £2.50!”

Despite joking that he was disappointed, Dennis still enjoyed the event, which was well attended by local people taking part in the festivities and having tours of the hospital which is located on Coventry Business Park.

Kate was guest of honour at the hospital, which provides NHS ophthalmology services, including treatments for cataracts and posterior capsule opacification. She also appraised a collection of sentimental Victorian jewellery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A lady who came to enquire about SpaMedica’s NHS eye health treatments brought with her a beautiful collection of jewellery that she had inherited from her mother,” said Kate.

“There was a 9ct gold bar brooch with a swallow, and another with a gold swallow in the centre on a crescent moon, with gilt metal and paste, which was so intricate. Despite the items being valued at between £20–£40, the sentimental worth was clear.”

“Swallows were used a lot in Victorian and Edwardian times as symbols of fidelity and everlasting love.

“It’s clear that the pieces told a story of love and had been deeply cherished.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the event, Kate said: “I’ve always taken eye health seriously, especially with conditions like glaucoma in my family, so it’s fantastic to be involved with events like this which highlight the importance of taking good care of your vision.

“Local people from Coventry came out in force with their valuables and it was a really lively event with lots of people popping in to have a tour with nurses and staff, as well as enjoying the refreshments on offer.”

Lacy Ryan, Hospital Manager at SpaMedica Coventry helped facilitate the event. She concluded: “Thank you to everyone who came along to celebrate our fifth anniversary with us – it was a fun packed day and as well as enjoying the games and valuation station we had lots of conversations with residents about the treatment we offer and what to expect if your due to have eye surgery.”

SpaMedica recently became the first healthcare provider in the UK to offer free, unrestricted transport for NHS cataract patients, helping improve equity of access for people from all backgrounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It operates 64 hospitals across the UK, each one supporting faster diagnosis and treatment of eye conditions like cataracts, posterior capsule opacification, and age-related macular degeneration (AMD).