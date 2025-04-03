Coventry employability charity welcomes £3,000 donation

The Amazon team visiting the St Francis Employability team

A charity that supports people in Coventry move towards social inclusion has received a £3,000 donation from a business in Rugby.

St Francis Employability received the donation from the Amazon team in Rugby. It included £2,000 of essential items and food, alongside a £1,000 financial donation. The charity works with the community through various projects including employment, migrant and food support.

Joanna Gerrard, from St Francis Employability said:

“We’d like to say a big thank you to the Amazon team in Rugby for this donation. Support like this from neighbouring businesses allows us to continue offering our services to those in our community who need them most.”

James Pitt, Site Leader at Amazon in Rugby, added:

“We’re pleased to support St Francis Employability with this donation. Through its work, the charity creates a positive impact in the community, and we’re pleased to support its efforts.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The West Midlands Multibank opened this year, with Birmingham Voluntary Service Council (BVSC). The initiative has donated more than 7 million surplus goods to over 600,000 families across Wales, Scotland, Greater Manchester, London, Tees Valley and Birmingham.

Amazon has supported more than one million students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.