Coventry group offers easy routes to new friendships

Local friendship group, Coventry Oddfellows, says there’s no shame in admitting you’d like more company or friends in your life and it should instead be seen as a promising turning point.

The encouraging message is part of a mini-campaign being run by the group as it invites anyone looking to expand their social circle, for whatever the reason, to give one of their friendly meetups a try.

A recent survey¹ of 138 Oddfellows members showed the top three reasons behind initially giving their group a try was to spend time with people (77.54%), to build a new circle of friends (65.22%) and to get out the house more (58.7%).

“These figures show that people are not alone in how they feel. Our members have experienced this. It’s essential for us as humans to socialise and to spend time with others,” said Chris Luckett, Branch Secretary, for Coventry Oddfellows.

Meal out at local pub

“Knowing what steps you can take to meet new people as an adult, however, is often the stumbling block. That’s where we come in.”

Each month, Coventry Oddfellows hosts around five events (face to face and virtual) to give people easy routes to mix with others locally, and to take part in a wide variety of interesting activities. Its group is made up of 280 mostly older and retired local members.

The group has suggested the following upcoming meetups as great first-try events. These are:

· Coffee morning at Warwick Row Espresso, 26/3/2025 at 11am

· Visit to Midland Air Museum, 31/3/2025 at 11am. Entry £8.75 (OAP)

· Pub Meal, The Cocked Hat, 3/4/2025 at 7.30pm

Added Chris: “We’ll gladly send you a list of what events are coming up so you can take a look at what appeals to you.

“We’ve a great bunch of people in our group who come along on their own, as a couple, or with friends, and there’s always a designated host who will look out for you. Everything is organised, so you just need to turn up and enjoy yourself.”

Almost all of the Oddfellows’ members surveyed (97.83%) also agreed that it was important to regularly participate in interesting activities in later life, with the most cited reason being to keep the mind and body active.

Sally Wilson has been a member of Coventry Oddfellows for three years. She joined to expand her circle of friends and to have things to look forward to in their diary.

“It’s easy to put things off and to stay at home, so having something pencilled in is important,” said Sally. “They come up with all the ideas, so you can effortlessly give lots of interesting things a try. I’ve met some wonderful people through the group.”

Reassuring anyone nervous about giving the group a try for themselves, Sally added: “Don’t feel worried about whether you’ll fit in. Just come along. You've nothing to lose. You can always have a chat with the host before.”

The Oddfellows also runs around 70 free, online social events through Zoom each month which are open to the general public.

Coventry Oddfellows is one of 99 branches that make up the Oddfellows’ nationwide network, which is one of the oldest and largest of its kind in the UK.

The Oddfellows aims to improve its members’ lives through friendship and support. As well as its events, Oddfellows members can access a variety of benefits including care and welfare support and a travel club. There are also opportunities to volunteer and take part in fundraising initiatives.

To find out more about Coventry Oddfellows and its upcoming events, get in touch with Jan on [email protected] or call 024 76632900.

To request a free local information pack, or to see what events are coming up, visit www.oddfellows.co.uk/activities