Coventry homebuilder’s kit sponsorship is a scrum-dinger

By Mark Sheppard
Contributor
Published 19th Mar 2025, 15:14 BST
Updated 19th Mar 2025, 15:20 BST

West Midlands housebuilder David Wilson Homes has sponsored a local rugby club to provide new hoodies for two seasons.

The housebuilder pledged £500 to Barker Butts RFC for the club to provide brand-new hoodies for its mini and junior girls’ sections to wear.

Having recently acquired the land for a proposed development at Pickford Gate in Coventry, David Wilson Homes has started investing in the community and this sponsorship is set to help children stay active and engaged in rugby at a grassroots level

Glenn Southwell, Club President and Under-16 Girls Coach at Barker Butts RFC, said: “The club is grateful to David Wilson homes for its sponsorship. As a volunteer-led organisation, donations like this genuinely make a difference.”

Players at Barker Butts RFC in their new hoodies
Players at Barker Butts RFC in their new hoodies

In sponsoring the hoodies, which the club’s members will wear to and from training and matches, David Wilson Homes has helped Barker Butts RFC’s ambition to run an inclusive environment where everyone can feel part of a team.

Helen Lewis, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “It’s important for us to support youth sports teams in our local communities, as it keeps children active while inspiring the next generation of athletes.

“We’re thrilled to sponsor the hoodies for Barker Butts RFC, and we hope this contribution helps each player and coach feel a strong sense of belonging and pride as part of the team throughout the season.”

Since its establishment in 1947, a dedicated team of volunteers has run the club with the aim of providing every child the opportunity to play rugby and further their natural ability and enthusiasm for the sport.

For more information about the club and its teams, visit the website.

To learn more about any nearby developments and available homes, visit the website at David Wilson Homes in the West Midlands.

