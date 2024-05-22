Coventry housebuilder donates £750 to help keep the joy of reading alive at community library

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Coventry housebuilder has made a special donation to help keep a local library thriving at the heart of its community.

Redrow Midlands, currently building at Arden Fields on Bedworth Road in Bulkington, presented volunteers at Bulkington Community Library with a £750 donation to support the facility’s upkeep and help supply new resources as part of its Community Fund initiative.

The fund, which was launched last year, provides local organisations with donations to help them thrive, with good causes encouraged to apply for their share of a £10,000 pot.

The library, which also serves as a community hub hosting various clubs and events, is a welcoming space offering warmth, social interaction and learning opportunities for people of all ages. As the facility receives no funding from local authorities, it operates as a charity and is run entirely by volunteers.

L-R Wendy Fudge, Saj Udoin (Redrow), Allan Spencer

Volunteer Denise Wolff said: “On behalf of everyone at Bulkington Community Library, I would like to thank Redrow for their generous donation.

“Aside from providing the usual library services, we also operate as a community hub – a place where people can come and socialise with a cup of tea and a biscuit. Talking is encouraged in our library!

“It is a welcoming space and acts as a warm hub while the cost-of-living crisis is currently affecting many of the local residents. As the library is run entirely by volunteers, donations like this are very important to us.”

Redrow Midlands, currently building at Arden Fields in the village, is dedicated to supporting local communities in and around its developments.

The donation will help volunteers continue to run the library.

Elaine Cartwright, Sales Director for Redrow Midlands, said: “Libraries are often at the heart of village life, and we are delighted to be able to help Bulkington Community Library continue its fantastic service with our Community Fund.

“Donations such as this are crucial to building thriving communities and we’re very much looking forward to seeing the impact these funds will have on the library, its volunteers and the wider community.”

Located in the charming village of Bulkington, and just two miles away from the town of Bedworth, this new development will offer the perfect balance of rural living and easy access to amenities. With great transport links, only six miles from the city of Coventry, and a range of amenities in the village, including its own primary school and traditional shops, the development is set to be the perfect base for families, couples and right-sizers alike.