Coventry Myton Hospice nursing team are getting their Glow on for The Myton Hospices to raise funds

A group of amazing nurses at Coventry Myton Hospice Inpatient Unit are coming together to take part in this year’s Glow for Myton event to raise vital funds for The Myton Hospices.

Scarlett, Sapphire, Karen, Kerry M, Noelle, Tracie, Jo, Cheryl, Aggie and Kerry T have all signed up to take on the 5km challenge and get their Glow on for Myton.

Kerry Merry, Senior Staff Nurse, commented on why she wanted to take part:

“We like to get together outside of work and have a laugh, and what better way to do that then by taking part in Glow for Myton! It’s great that we’re able to come together, dress in our best 80s attire and raise money for Myton. It’s a win-win!”

The Myton Hospices - Glow for Myton

Cheryl Bell, Nurse Associate at The Myton Hospices, added:

“We all think it is really important to raise money for Myton as we see the impact Myton has on our patients and their families within our community. The care and support we provide is vital, allowing family members to stop being carers and enjoy the time they have with their loved ones.”

Kerry continued:

“We’re able to do some amazing things for our patients, like inviting alpacas and penguins to visit, creating long lasting memories for everyone involved. Myton is truly a welcoming place that is needed for so many, and if we can play a part in ensuring we can be there for more people, now and in the future, then we will!”

It’s not too late to step back into the 80s and get your glow on for Myton! It’s a fabulous, feel-good night of fun and fundraising not to be missed!

Starting and finishing at the HMV Empire Coventry on Saturday 19th October, Coventry City Centre will come alive as hundreds of fundraisers step up for the cause and walk, jog, dance or run their way around the brand new 5km route!

With your help, Myton want to raise £57,000 in sponsorship which could fund the running costs of Coventry Myton Hospice for 10 days so they can support more people living with a life-limiting illness, and their families, when they need them most.

So don your leg warmers, get the spandex out of your wardrobe and maybe even grow a mullet for this year’s 80s themed Glow for Myton! Find out more and sign up online today at www.mytonhospice.org/Glow