Coventry named among top 15 cheapest UK cities to buy a home in 2025, new study shows

Coventry named among top 15 cheapest UK cities to buy a home in 2025

With property prices continuing to skyrocket in many parts of the UK, the dream of homeownership can feel increasingly out of reach for most buyers. From eye-watering deposits to endless bidding wars, it's no wonder so many would-be homeowners are feeling priced out. But have you ever wondered which UK cities are still offering a fighting chance to get on the property ladder in 2025?

A new study by Conveyancing-Solicitor.co.uk offers just that. Analysing 70 of the UK’s most populated cities using the latest data from the Office for National Statistics, the study compared the average property price in each city with the average annual salary. The result? A home price-to-income ratio that shows how many years of full earnings it would take to afford a typical home. The lower the ratio, the more affordable the city is for aspiring homeowners.

Coventry ranks 15th in the 2025 list of the UK’s most affordable cities to buy a home, with a home price-to-income ratio of 5.94. The average house price in the city stands at £227,509, while typical annual earnings are a relatively strong £38,304. Although the property prices are among the highest in the top 20, Coventry’s robust income levels help offset the cost, keeping the city within reach for many prospective buyers. With two universities, a growing student population, and ongoing investment in transport and infrastructure, the city has become an increasingly attractive option for professionals and families alike.

Aberdeen tops the list with an enviable home price-to-income ratio of just 3.90, thanks to homes averaging £146,182 and solid earnings of £37,440. Dundee is in 2nd place, where slightly higher property prices (£146,796) are balanced by lower incomes (£32,688), giving a still-impressive ratio of 4.49. Kingston upon Hull is in 3rd place, offering homes at just £134,561, though more modest earnings of £29,232 stretch the affordability ratio to 4.60. Blackpool and Middlesbrough, in 4th and 5th respectively, charm with house prices under £135,000, but their sub-£29k earnings keep ratios at 4.67 and 4.74.

Burnley boasts the lowest house price in the top ten at £122,188, though its equally low income level (£24,960) pushes its ratio to 4.90. Stoke-on-Trent matches Burnley’s ratio despite more expensive homes (£142,901), saved by its higher average income of £29,136. Sunderland, with a ratio of 4.93, ranks 8th, followed by Glasgow, where high wages (£36,000) keep its pricier homes (£184,206) just about within reach at a ratio of 5.12. Rounding off the list is Blackburn, with a ratio of 5.28.

At the other end of the scale, several cities are priced well beyond the reach of average earners. Westminster ranks at the bottom of the list as the least affordable location, with an eye-watering home price-to-income ratio of 19.97. Other London hotspots such as Archway (17.06), Islington (15.27), and London overall (13.63) all follow closely behind.

University towns and commuter favourites aren’t far off either, with Cambridge (13.53), Brighton (13.17), and Sutton (13.16) showing how tricky it is to buy without a substantial salary or outside help. Even Oxford (13.08), Huddersfield (12.80) and Bexley (11.96) round out the bottom ten, where homes are simply out of sync with local incomes. For many buyers in these areas, affordability is little more than a pipe dream.

Top 10 list of the cheapest UK cities to buy a home in 2025 according to the study:

Rank City Average home price Annual income Home price-to-income ratio 1 Aberdeen £146,182 £37,440 3.90 2 Dundee £146,796 £32,688 4.49 3 Kingston upon Hull £134,561 £29,232 4.60 4 Blackpool £134,013 £28,704 4.67 5 Middlesbrough £134,424 £28,368 4.74 6 Burnley £122,188 £24,960 4.90 7 Stoke-on-Trent £142,901 £29,136 4.90 8 Sunderland £140,675 £28,512 4.93 9 Glasgow £184,206 £36,000 5.12 10 Blackburn £158,790 £30,048 5.28 11 Belfast £168,979 £31,968 5.29 12 Liverpool £176,211 £32,208 5.47 13 Doncaster £165,067 £29,184 5.66 14 Derby £211,599 £36,288 5.83 15 Coventry £227,509 £38,304 5.94