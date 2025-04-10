Coventry named among UK’s most screen-obsessed areas, according to new study

Coventry named among UK’s most screen-obsessed areas

Let’s face it, we’re a nation of scrollers, streamers, and serial online shoppers. Whether it’s catching up on the group chat, bingeing boxsets, or finally ordering that one thing from Amazon we definitely don’t need, the internet is stitched into the fabric of our daily lives. But some areas in the UK are spending more time plugged in than others – and now we know exactly where.

A new study by Ink Digital has analysed figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) to reveal which regions are the most internet-savvy or perhaps just the most screen-obsessed.

The study examined online usage across 174 areas of the UK, looking at how many people had accessed the internet over a three-month period. The results paint a fascinating picture of our digital habits and reveal some surprising top performers.

Coventry has emerged as one of the UK’s most connected cities, ranking 12th in a new national study on internet usage. With 96.8% of residents going online over a three-month period, the West Midlands city is proving it’s more than just a centre of history and innovation — it’s also deeply plugged into the digital age. Whether it's students at Coventry University streaming lectures, remote workers jumping on video calls, or families catching up on their favourite shows, the data reflects a city confidently keeping pace with the UK’s digital leaders.

Topping the national rankings was Croydon, where a remarkable 99.1% of people had been online during the same timeframe. Camden and the City of London followed closely at 98.3%, with Chorley and West Lancashire in third at 97.9%, and Brighton and Hove taking fourth with 97.7%. Kent Thames Gateway and the Scottish Borders both recorded 97.6%, showing strong digital engagement in both urban and rural regions. Bexley and Greenwich came in at 97.4%, just ahead of the Heart of Essex at 97.3% and Redbridge and Waltham Forest at 97.2%. Rounding off the top ten were Haringey and Islington alongside Lewisham and Southwark, both at 96.9%.

On the flip side, several areas across the UK are still trailing when it comes to digital engagement. Luton comes in last, with just 77.8% of its population having used the internet during the same period, followed closely by Dumfries & Galloway at 79.1%, and Powys at 79.7%. Mid Ulster (81.9%) and South Ayrshire (82.5%) also feature among the lowest-ranking spots. Even some major urban centres such as Liverpool (84.2%) and Wolverhampton (84.3%) make the bottom ten, joined by Sandwell and Blackburn with Darwen, both at 84.6%, and the Central Valleys at 84.7%. While the majority of residents in these areas are still online, the digital divide is evident – especially when compared to the likes of Camden and Croydon, where near-total connectivity is now the norm.

Top 20 list of the UK areas with the most active internet users:

Rank Location % of active internet users 1 Croydon 99.10 2 Camden and City of London 98.30 3 Chorley and West Lancashire 97.90 4 Brighton and Hove 97.70 5 Kent Thames Gateway 97.60 5 Scottish Borders 97.60 7 Bexley and Greenwich 97.40 8 Heart of Essex 97.30 9 Redbridge and Waltham Forest 97.20 10 Haringey and Islington 96.90 10 Lewisham and Southwark 96.90 12 North Northamptonshire 96.80 12 Coventry 96.80 14 Brent 96.70 14 West Sussex (North East) 96.70 16 Oxfordshire 96.50 16 Portsmouth 96.50 18 Southend-on-Sea 96.30 18 Torbay 96.30 20 Angus and Dundee City 96.10