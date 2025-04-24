Coventry pharmacy manager raises monumental £30,000 for charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Deepak Lodhia, Clinical Services Manager for Pharmacy at The Meriden Hospital, part of Circle Health Group has successfully scaled North Africa’s highest peak in support of the George Eliot Hospital Charity. Mount Toubkal stands at an incredible 4,167ft with Deepak and his colleagues completing the ascent in just three days, battling temperatures ranging from 20°C to -15°C, to raise £30,000 funding life changing medical equipment.

Setting out from Marrakesh on Thursday 17th April, the 17-person team had to climb the equivalent of Mount Snowdown on arrival, just to reach their first overnight stop. Mount Toubkal is the highest peak in the Atlas Mountain range, requiring immense skill to navigate.

“I’ve always believed in challenging myself,” Deepak said.

“Climbing Mount Toubkal wasn’t just about reaching the top. It was about stepping outside my comfort zone to raise as much as possible for a cause that helps thousands of people each year,” he added.

The full team at The Meriden Hospital.

From day two of the expedition, the conditions became much harder, firstly climbing down

the equivalent of the previous days climb and then with the trek seeing each member the 17 strong team complete an ascent of 3,500m or the equivalent of scaling Mount Snowdon three times. Deepak and his team began their final ascent to the summit of Mount Toubkal at 3:00 am.

“It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done,” Deepak explained.

“We were told the weather was turning and that this would be our only window to summit. It was tough. Physically, mentally and emotionally. But the cause was so important to all of us, so we had to continue,” he added.

Team members at the summit.

Battling against temperatures of -15°C, strong winds, snow and ice they began the final climb. Out of the 17 climbers, 9 including Deepak, suffered with altitude sickness. Just 500m from the summit they had to turn back. The 8 remaining members of the team reached the summit in 6 hours, proudly holding The Meriden Hospital t-shirt Deepak had brought with him to display on the summit.

“It wasn’t easily to stop so close to the summit. But safety had to come first. I am so proud of what we achieved as a team,” Deepak explained.

More snow, the effects of altitude sickness and exhaustion pushed the team as they made their way back down the valley to their final overnight stop.

“When you work in a hospital, you see first-hand the importance of teamwork. On that final descent we kept each other going. It really was a test of resilience. The whole experience gave me a new appreciation for nature, teamwork and the inner strength we all have inside us,” Deepak concluded.

Team members during the first day climb.

Now safely back in the UK, Deepak and his fellow climbers are delighted with their £30,000 total. Money that will go directly to the George Eliot Hospital Charity to fund new medical equipment and wellbeing initiatives for staff working in the Breast Care Cancer Unit.

Reflecting on his experience, Deepak said:

“If you asked me now whether I’d do it again – my answer would be yes! The charity does such incredible work in our community and to be able to support them to do that work is a special feeling.

“My colleague at The Meriden Hospital have been incredibly supportive and without them this wouldn’t have been possible. I’m incredibly proud of the team for what we achieved in support of such a great cause.”