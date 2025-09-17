Coventry Rugby welcomes The Meriden Hospital as official healthcare partner

Coventry Rugby is proud to announce a new partnership with The Meriden Hospital, part of Circle Health Group, who join the Club as our Official Healthcare Partner for the 2025/26 season.

The sponsorship sees The Meriden Hospital feature on the back of the match shirt, alongside pitch-side advertising at Butts Park Arena. The partnership will also provide supporters with regular injury updates, helping to keep fans informed and connected throughout the campaign.

Located just minutes from the heart of the city, The Meriden Hospital is part of Circle Health Group, the UK’s largest independent hospital group, and is renowned for its specialist care, expert consultants, and commitment to patient wellbeing. Their support will play a key role in Coventry Rugby’s continued focus on player performance, recovery, and long-term health.

Karen Pattison, Executive Director at The Meriden Hospital, said: “We are delighted to share the exciting news of our strategic partnership between The Meriden Hospital, part of The Circle Health Group, and Coventry Rugby, a renowned and historic sporting institution in the West Midlands. This partnership represents a significant milestone for both organisations as we join forces to enhance health and wellbeing across the region.”

Matt Cannon, General Manager at Coventry Rugby, added: “This partnership marks an exciting step forward for us at Coventry Rugby. Welcoming The Meriden Hospital into our Corporate network reflects our shared commitment to excellence. Their outstanding reputation and quality of care will undoubtedly bring added strength and support to our club, both on and off the field.”

Both Coventry Rugby and The Meriden Hospital are deeply rooted in the Coventry community, sharing a strong commitment to health, performance, and community wellbeing. This exciting partnership highlights a joint vision to support players, fans, and the wider region.