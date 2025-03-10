Coventry school to get helping hand from 40 Severn Trent volunteers after winning NeighbourGOOD vote

An army of Severn Trent volunteers are providing a helping hand to a Coventry school which will help to create a community allotment.

The community allotment creation project, being run by Stivichall Primary School, will serve as a space for pupils, parents, grandparents, and other community members to come together and support one another.

The school previously won Severn Trent’s NeighbourGOOD competition, set up to provide support for vital projects across all its counties.

As well as winning a £2,500 grant, Stivichall Primary School will now see 40 Severn Trent volunteers helping to clear the site and construct the new garden, replacing and painting fencing, digging, filling flower beds and building storage spaces.

Stivichall primary School said: “It’s great to get the support from Severn Trent to help create this community allotment. We’re looking forward to welcoming the volunteers and getting support to help with the work we’re doing.”

Liz Heath, Social Impact Lead at Severn Trent said:“We’re looking forward to spending some time in Coventry, supporting Stivichall Primary School to crate their community allotment and bring benefits to pupils and their families.

“Projects like this are often at the heart of the communities they serve, and are so important to people locally. We’re delighted to offer our support to help the communities that we serve.”

As part of the NeighbourGOOD scheme, the Stivichall Primary School were also awarded a grant towards material costs of the project.