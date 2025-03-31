Coventry woman to participate in Breast Cancer Now Pink Ribbon Walk

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Marie Rushworth, 54, from Coventry, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2024 after discovering a lump while she was away with friends.

Now, Marie is taking part in the 10-mile Pink Ribbon Walk at Chatsworth House on Saturday 21st June, alongside her wife, to raise funds for Breast Cancer Now’s vital research and life changing support.

Having undergone surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy, Marie found that walking played a crucial role in helping her cope with her diagnosis and treatment.

The challenge holds extra significance for Marie, having lost her mum to the same disease.

Marie and her wife

Marie said: “My mum had breast cancer, and unfortunately, she passed away when she was 42, so I’d always felt that this ‘thing’ might come and get me.

“Because of that I had usually been quite good with checking and making myself aware, but I hadn’t checked for some time. I was away with some friends and thought I would have a check in the shower, and that’s when I found quite a substantial lump. I remember at the time feeling a sense of calmness and thinking ‘oh god, it’s here’. I knew straight away what it was.

“I went to see my GP and was put on the two-week pathway. My consultant told me it was serious straight away and that it was likely I had breast cancer. After further tests, this was confirmed.

“I had surgery, and they removed a 5cm tumour and another very small tumour, which turned out to be hormone positive. It had also spread to one of my lymph nodes, which meant I had to have further tests and scans. Thankfully everything came back clear, and it was decided I was going to have chemotherapy.”

Throughout her treatment, Marie used Breast Cancer Now’s Someone Like Me service, which matches individuals with a trained volunteer who’s had a similar experience.

Marie said: “When you when you speak to a human voice who's been through it, you realise people do get through this. What happened to my mum doesn’t happen to everyone, people do survive…it makes you feel like you’re not alone.”

Marie also reflects on the impact that her diagnosis had on her family.

Marie said: “My wife works in the NHS, so it has been hard for her. There’s the care element of it, but also, with her being a physio, she’s solution driven, and unfortunately you can’t solution drive this.

“It’s also been hard for my dad. He’s 85 and he’s lost his wife to breast cancer and now his daughter has got it too. He’s of the generation that aren’t very good with their emotions, so it’s been tough for him.”

Breast Cancer Now’s flagship fundraising event, the Pink Ribbon Walks, is marking its 20th anniversary.

Pink Ribbon Walks are 10 or 20-mile walking challenges that take place across four beautiful locations - Hampton Court Palace on Saturday 26 April, Blenheim Palace on Saturday 10 May, Crieff Hydro in Scotland on Saturday 31 May and Chatsworth House on Saturday 21 June.

As a participant you will soak up beautiful UK countryside as you walk and will carry a pink ribbon with your own message of hope, which you can then add to an incredible display of pink ribbons as you receive your medal at the finish line.

By taking part in a Pink Ribbon Walk, you will play a part in ensuring Breast Cancer Now can continue to provide support for today and hope for the future through its world-class research.

Marie said: “Throughout my whole journey, my mantra has been if I can just take one step forward, I can do anything. At the deepest, darkest times of chemotherapy, I kept putting one foot in front of the other.

“The day after my diagnosis, I was in bits and didn’t know what to do with myself, so I decided to take the dog on a 7-mile walk. I came back and I just felt normal again. I thought you’re still able to walk, you’re still able to listen to the birds. I’m still here and I’m still doing what I want to do.”

“There are multiple reasons for wanting to do the Pink Ribbon Walk, but I’m really looking forward to that feeling of togetherness. I think it’s going to be very empowering. For me, there’s going to be that sense of achievement. I’ve done triathlons and all sorts of things, but I think this will be much bigger than that.”

Challenge yourself to a Pink Ribbon Walk and help fund life-changing research and support. Find out more and register now at https://breastcancernow.org/prw.