Coventry young man wins King's Trust award and meets King Charles

Harry, 23, from Coventry, has won a prestigious award at The King’s Trust and TK Maxx and Homesense Awards National Final. He scooped the national Homesense Young Achiever Award, which recognises a young person who has overcome substantial barriers to build a more stable and fulfilling life by securing employment.

This week (25th June), Harry also attended a reception at Buckingham Palace to meet His Majesty The King, Founder of The King’s Trust, who congratulated the award winners on their achievements.

Harry was later honoured (26th June) at the star-studded awards ceremony, hosted by Ant and Dec, and attended by many celebrity supporters and Ambassadors of the youth charity. Hewas presented with his award by James Nelson Joyce and Tom Davis who also joined him at the palace.

The King’s Trust and TK Maxx & Homesense Awards honours and celebrates the successes of those who have been helped by The Trust, and those who support them, in the UK and around the world.

The Awards shines a light on the inspirational stories of young people, volunteers and those who support their wider communities. It showcases the impact of The Trust’s work building the confidence and skills needed to get into a job, education, training or self-employment. Many of the winners have overcome significant barriers to transform their lives and build brighter futures for themselves and their communities.

Harry’s story

Harry has overcome immense challenges in his life. Despite a difficult childhood which included losing his mum at a young age, getting in trouble with the police, and homelessness, he has gone on to create a bright future for himself.

“My life started to unravel after my mum died. I rarely attended school and had no routine. I started to spend less time at home and instead started going down the wrong path.”

His mental health hit rock bottom, resulting in him being hospitalised. After leaving hospital, Harry found himself homeless and sofa surfing.

It was during his period, after seeking support from local homelessness charity St Basil’s, that Harry found out about The King’s Trust Get Started in Outdoor Leadership programme. The programme was delivered in partnership with Coventry Outdoors Education and Adventure Service.

“Getting involved with the Coventry Outdoors team through The King’s Trust programme saved my life.

“I was a bit hesitant when I found out about the course. I wasn’t socialising with others and didn’t feel comfortable meeting a group of new people. I was feeling stressed about my situation and definitely didn’t think I had the confidence to learn new skills or lead anything! However, I secretly liked the idea of being outdoors in nature at Coombe Abbey, where the programme was taking place.

“Being near the lakes and listening to the birds would offer a sense of calm and time to think. I was at a point in my life where I recognised I had to do something to help my situation. I had nothing to lose.”

Harry excelled in every aspect of the course, attaining ten new qualifications. Confident and keen to secure employment, Harry was notified that Coventry Outside Education and Adventure Service (COEAS) were recruiting. He applied and successfully secured a position after an interview.

On winning the Homesense Young Achiever Award, Harry said: “Taking part in The King’s Trust programme was a turning point in my life. It gave me the confidence to step out of my comfort zone, connect with others, and build the skills I needed to pursue my dream career. I’ve gone from feeling lost to securing a sustainable job, and now I’m passionate about inspiring other young people. I understand the challenges they face and want to be part of the system that helps them succeed.”

Deborah Dolce, Group Director from TK Maxx:

"Harry’s journey is extraordinary. From facing unimaginable challenges to discovering his purpose and finding strength through the outdoors, he has shown what’s possible when we are given the right support and opportunities. He represents everything we celebrate in a Young Achiever – heart, curiosity and the determination to make a difference to his life. From all of us at TK Maxx and Homesense, a huge congratulations for everything he’s achieved. He really is a deserving winner."

Actor, comedian and King’s Trust Goodwill Ambassador Tom Davis said: ““Harry has shown me, that strength often comes from within and with support from The King’s Trust, anything is possible. You have worked hard, gained multiple qualifications and have become a strong team member at work. You also have a career you can be proud of, training and helping young people who also face challenges in life. You’re an incredible young man Harry. Congratulations! “

Actor, James Nelson Joyce added: “Harry – you’re a real inspiration not just to me but to all the young people you work with, every day at Coombe Abbey. You started The King’s Trust programme with apprehension but left as a confident leader and a desire to help others. I think your future is bright and there is nothing you cannot achieve, when you put your mind to it. Well done!”

Harry’s surprise moment

Whilst on stage speaking to Ant and Dec about his journey, Harry found out he had a surprise in store when Ant and Dec announced that he would be gifted £1,000 voucher to spend in TK Maxx to buy equipment for his workplace.

Since 2013, the partnership between TK Maxx and Homesense and The King’s Trust has supported more than 10,000 young people through education, training and employment programmes. They have been headline sponsors of The King’s Trust Awards for the last ten years.

Youth charity The King’s Trust gives young people the skills and confidence to get their lives on track. Three in four young people helped by The King’s Trust in the past five years have moved into work, training or education.