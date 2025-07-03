Cyclists raise over £60k for Warwick children’s charity

Around 30 hardy fundraisers saddled up in Great Yarmouth on Friday (June 27th) before setting off on the three-day ride to The Durham Ox in Shrewley, where they received a welcoming reception.

Cyclists ranging from 18-year-old Hannah Wright, to 67-year-old Tim Ollerenshaw, took part in the challenge, which stopped en route at Kings Lynn and Market Harborough.

Tim established the charity with his wife Rachel in 2011 following the death of their eight-year-old daughter Molly from a rare kidney cancer.

Among the local fundraisers joining the ride for the first time were Neil Muller and Pete Haslam.

Neil said: "Molly Ollys has always held a special place in my family's heart. As a newcomer to this year's cycling challenge, I was truly awestruck by the camaraderie and spirit across the entire group.

“Rachel Ollerenshaw's inspiring leadership and sense of purpose, combined with her team's meticulous planning, the dedication of every cyclist, and the incredible generosity of our donors, have left us all with an overwhelming sense of pride."

Pete said: "As a new rider on the Molly Ollys ride from Great Yarmouth to Warwick, it was fantastic to be surrounded by like-minded people, all pushing through the distance, heat and wind to raise money for this wonderful children's charity. The camaraderie and shared determination made it an unforgettable experience."

Molly Ollys works to support children with terminal or life-limiting illnesses and their families and help with their emotional wellbeing. As well as providing more than 4,300 wishes to date, they donate therapeutic toys and books to both children directly and to hospitals throughout the UK.

Olly The Brave is a therapeutic toy that helps children understand their treatment journey. Along with a set of books from the charity’s exclusive Olly The Brave series, stock the lion and books now been handed out to more than 70 hospitals or health centres to distribute to children undergoing treatment. Olly has his own Hickman line and a detachable mane which helps to explain and normalise the effects of chemotherapy.

Part of more than £5m raised to date, has also been used to fund the first consultant in paediatric palliative medicine at Birmingham Children’s Hospital and pay for the training of a further two consultants.

Molly’s mum Rachel Ollerenshaw said: "Another Molly Ollys Cycle Ride, another amazing group of individuals who completed the challenge as a team. A beautiful coastal start on Friday was followed by tougher conditions the next day with over 30 degree heat plus strong winds to contend with.

“All the cyclists helped each other through it and they finished as a group back at The Durham Ox on Sunday afternoon. Every rider was determined to finish to help raise as much as we could to make a difference. It is a very special and unique event that epitomises the aims of the charity, pulling together to help make the dark days brighter for the children and families that need our support."

"Molly Ollys work with other charities and health professionals to get the best support to the children that need it. These cyclists working as a team raised a phenomenal amount. I cannot thank everyone involved in all aspects from start to finish enough. What a brilliant achievement all round that will enable us to help many children.”

“The cyclists received a lot of support from charity partners en route, including New Horizon Logisitcs, in Warwick, Oakland International Ltd, in Redditch; John Cleary Photography in Leamington; Warwick Racecourse and musicians Acoustic Beats, Rockin Warren and Barton Hollow, who played at the cyclists’ welcome back party at The Durham Ox.

Donations are still welcome at: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/mollyollycycleride2025

For more information about the charity, visit www.mollyolly.co.uk

1 . Cyclists raise over £60k for Warwick children’s charity Arriving at The Durham Ox in Shrewley. Photo by Joe Herbert. Photo: Submitted

2 . Cyclists raise over £60k for Warwick children’s charity Before setting off in Great Yarmouth. Photo by John Cleary. Photo: Submitted

3 . Cyclists raise over £60k for Warwick children’s charity Returning to Shrewley. Photo by Joe Herbert. Photo: Submitted