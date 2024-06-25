D Day Veteran Victor Goodwin – a Hero at Geel

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following the publication on the 21st June, honouring Victor, Galanos House, the Royal British Legion Home in Southam where Victor and his wife Vera live, received this email from a WW11 researcher in Belgium.

Hi, my name is Gil Geerings and I am a WWII researcher from Geel, Belgium. I happen to read an article about one of your residents WWII veteran Victor Goodwin. I was quite amazed to read this article because I know L/Cpl V J Goodwin 14435381 was with 6th Durham Light Infantry and they liberated Geel. The battle for Geel was one of the deadliest battles to occur during our liberation. His battalion had a very harsh skirmish in the city centre together with tanks of the Sherwood Rangers. They lost a lot of good men. Sir Goodwin is on a list of one of the soldiers that got wounded in Geel on September 10th.

For me, and all the citizens of Geel, he is a true hero.

Gil

Victor pictured with the Southam Town Mayor, Cllr Angela John