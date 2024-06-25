D Day Veteran Victor Goodwin – a Hero at Geel

By Angela JohnContributor
Published 25th Jun 2024, 14:34 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Following the publication on the 21st June, honouring Victor, Galanos House, the Royal British Legion Home in Southam where Victor and his wife Vera live, received this email from a WW11 researcher in Belgium.

Hi, my name is Gil Geerings and I am a WWII researcher from Geel, Belgium. I happen to read an article about one of your residents WWII veteran Victor Goodwin. I was quite amazed to read this article because I know L/Cpl V J Goodwin 14435381 was with 6th Durham Light Infantry and they liberated Geel. The battle for Geel was one of the deadliest battles to occur during our liberation. His battalion had a very harsh skirmish in the city centre together with tanks of the Sherwood Rangers. They lost a lot of good men. Sir Goodwin is on a list of one of the soldiers that got wounded in Geel on September 10th.

For me, and all the citizens of Geel, he is a true hero.

Gil

Victor pictured with the Southam Town Mayor, Cllr Angela JohnVictor pictured with the Southam Town Mayor, Cllr Angela John
Victor pictured with the Southam Town Mayor, Cllr Angela John

In September this year Gil and the city of Geel will be organizing a big commemorative ceremony at Geel War Cemetery. About 100 relatives will be joining them that day of which some of soldiers from 6th battalion Durham Light Infantry. Victor and His family are of course invited!

Related topics:Belgium

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.