D Day Veteran Victor Goodwin – a Hero at Geel
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hi, my name is Gil Geerings and I am a WWII researcher from Geel, Belgium. I happen to read an article about one of your residents WWII veteran Victor Goodwin. I was quite amazed to read this article because I know L/Cpl V J Goodwin 14435381 was with 6th Durham Light Infantry and they liberated Geel. The battle for Geel was one of the deadliest battles to occur during our liberation. His battalion had a very harsh skirmish in the city centre together with tanks of the Sherwood Rangers. They lost a lot of good men. Sir Goodwin is on a list of one of the soldiers that got wounded in Geel on September 10th.
For me, and all the citizens of Geel, he is a true hero.
Gil
In September this year Gil and the city of Geel will be organizing a big commemorative ceremony at Geel War Cemetery. About 100 relatives will be joining them that day of which some of soldiers from 6th battalion Durham Light Infantry. Victor and His family are of course invited!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.