Damning report exposes 'drugs by drone' targeting of prison near Rugby

A damning inspection, published last week, has uncovered the ‘relentless’ targeting of a jail by drones carrying drugs.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chief inspector of prisons Charlie Taylor said levels of violence had also increased significantly at HMP Onley, driven by “a thriving illicit economy”.

The report pointed to weaknesses in physical security for the rural prison, including windows that were easily breached, which failed to defend the prison population from serious organised crime gang activity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A prison spokesperson has said that it is tackling the use of illicit substances by investing in preventative drone measures.

HMP Onley.

Around a third of random drug tests carried out over a 12-month period were positive, which was reportedly among the highest in category C prisons. Drones were increasingly being used to smuggle in contraband, with 57 per cent of respondents saying that it was easy to get drugs at the jail.

The report also marked an increase in violence, with a notable rise in prisoner-on-prisoner assaults during autumn 2024. Although overall levels of violence were comparable to those in other prisons, the inspector said it was “concerning” that 31 per cent of respondents said that they currently felt unsafe, which was higher than elsewhere.

A small number of prisoners also chose to self-isolate, most often because they feared for their safety. It was noted that cases of violence were mostly linked to the illicit economy and prisoner frustrations about being able to get things done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The previous inspection in 2022 found “dire” staff shortages had a “severe impact” on the progress of its inmates. The latest inspection, which took place over two weeks in May this year, noted that the facility was fully staffed for the first time in many years.

However, the chief inspector said that this meant that many staff members lacked experience in their role. This left many prisoners frustrated that officers were unable to resolve legitimate day-to-day requests.

Inspectors also found some unnecessary pettiness that irked prisoners, such as the rule that they were only allowed two rolls of toilet paper a week.

Another major concern raised by Mr Taylor was the lack of activity places and allocations to work and education. Approximately a quarter of men in HMP Onley were unemployed and 39 per cent were locked up during the working day as a result of workshop cancellations and poor attendance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report added that this was “much worse” than the findings at the last inspection.

Inspectors found one example of notable positive practice during their visit, which related to the creation of a team of trusted, trained prisoners who were able to offer support to neurodivergent prisoners throughout the jail.

Mr Taylor said it was “disappointing” to see a fall in the ‘safety’ and ‘respect’ scores of the prison, reflecting the instances of increased violence and high levels of prisoner frustration.

He continued: ” If, however, the current cohort of officers can be supported to become more effective in their roll, asserting the rules while responding to prisoners’ needs, then there is an opportunity for this jail to become more settled and productive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is also essential that leaders at Onley get material support from the prison service to reduce the copious amounts of drugs that are making the prison’s job so challenging.”

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said:”This Government inherited a prison system in crisis and we fully acknowledge the challenges at HMP Onley.

“We are tackling the use of illicit substances through initiatives such as a new Incentivised Living wing, where prisoners are regularly drug tested and receive incentives for abstaining from drugs.

“On top of this, we are investing in preventative drone measures and building new accommodation which prevents drone parcels getting in.”

They also confirmed that there has been a focus on upskilling and supporting prison officers so they can deliver a safe regime and increasing management supervision and mentoring for new staff.