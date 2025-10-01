Daredevil abseilers raise £82,518 for The Myton Hospices at Coventry Cathedral

Supporters of The Myton Hospices took fundraising to new heights on Saturday 27th September, as 118 courageous participants abseiled down the iconic Coventry Cathedral, raising £82,518 to support local people living with life-limiting illnesses.

The daring challenge saw participants descend the city’s iconic landmark to help raise vital funds for the charity, with sponsorship still coming in.

Natalie Walker, Events and Campaigns Manager at The Myton Hospices, said: "We are incredibly grateful to each and every person who joined us on Saturday and braved their fears and stepped out of their comfort zone – quite literally – to raise vital funds for Myton. Your support means more people can access the expert, compassionate care they need and deserve. We cannot thank you enough."

The charity would like to extend thanks to event partners Eight Point Two, who ensured the day ran safely and smoothly, and to MFS Solutions for their support with event setup. Volunteers and performers also played a key role in keeping energy high throughout the day and the charity couldn’t be more grateful for their support. Myton were also grateful for the support shown by the Lord Mayor of Coventry.

The Myton Hospices would also like to thank Simon Coates Photography. Participants can view and buy their photos at www.mytonhospice.org/Abseil-2025

This year, it will cost £15.3 million for The Myton Hospices to continue providing their services free of charge to patients and their families across Coventry and Warwickshire. With only 17% of funding coming from the NHS, the charity must raise £12.7 million – over £1 million every month – through donations and fundraising events.

Community events like the Coventry Cathedral Abseil make a huge difference in helping The Myton Hospices continue its vital work.

For more information about taking part in future events please visit www.mytonhospice.org/Events