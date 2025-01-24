Date of popular Wright Hassall Regency 10k run is announced

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The date of a popular annual Leamington run which raises tens of thousands of pounds for good causes across the region has been announced.

The Wright Hassall Regency 10k Run is set to return for its 21st year on Sunday, April 6 at 10am – with hundreds of tickets already snapped up by keen runners and fundraisers alike.

The event, which has become a popular fixture in the town’s sporting calendar, is organised by Leamington Round Table and sponsored by Leamington law firm Wright Hassall.

It has raised more than £500,000 for charities, community groups, PTAs, clubs and local initiatives since being launched in 2004.

Last year's Wright Hassall Regency 10k Run attracted hundreds of runners.

Around 2,000 runners are once again expected to take part in this year’s event, with tickets available to purchase on the Regency 10k Run website.

The event has undergone a re-brand, with T-shirts featuring a new Leamington-inspired logo also available to purchase on the website.

As well as the main 10k, the free 1k kids run will be returning in 2025 and all of the children who take part will receive a free T-shirt.

Phil Wilding, managing partner of Wright Hassall, said: “We are extremely pleased to be sponsoring the run once again in 2025.

“We have supported the run every year since it was launched, and it is a much-loved event right across the community which attracts hundreds of runners and spectators, creating a fantastic atmosphere right across the town.

“We look forward to being out in full force on the day. We have a number of colleagues who will be taking part as well as several who will be on the sidelines cheering everyone on.”

Thomas White, of Leamington Round Table, added: “It is fantastic to officially announce the details of this year’s Wright Hassall Regency 10k Run.

“Despite only just being launched, we have already sold hundreds of tickets which demonstrates the popularity of this annual event, and we also have an incredible team of volunteers who will act as marshals on the day.

“It’s a wonderful community event to be a part of, and we urge anyone hoping to take part to sign up now to secure a place.”

Standard entry tickets are priced at £25. Tickets are available until the day of the event, although places are limited and people are advised to book early to secure their slot. Entries for the 1k kids run will open closer to the event.

For details and tickets, visit www.regency10k.co.uk.