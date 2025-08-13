Davisons Law celebrates four decades of legal excellence with staff anniversary event

One of the Midlands' long established legal practices, Davisons Law, is celebrating a notable milestone as it marks four decades of serving clients across England and Wales.

The firm, which first opened its doors in 1985, will celebrate this significant achievement with an event at in late August, for staff and key business partners.

From modest beginnings in a small office in Weoley Castle, Davisons Law has grown to become a major force in the legal sector. The firm now operates 19 offices nationwide, employing more than 470 staff members. Consistently ranked among the top 10 firms nationally for conveyancing matters, Davisons Law is also committed to giving back-proudly supporting local communities through a variety of sponsorships and events.

Gary Davision, Managing Director at Davisons Law, said: "Reaching our 40th anniversary is an incredible milestone that we're immensely proud of. When I started with my first office in Weoley Castle back in 1985, I could never have imagined that the firm would grow to where we are today. This celebration is about recognising not just how far we've come, but also thanking the fantastic team who have made this journey possible. I am looking forward to celebrating with staff and the business partners who have been such important partners in our success."

The anniversary comes during a period of significant growth for the firm, which recently completed its largest recruitment drive in history with over 50 positions available across its network.

The event will bring together team members from across all 19 offices, celebrating not only the firm's longevity but also its commitment to providing exceptional legal services across Housing & Property, Wills & Probate, Disputes & Litigation, Family Law, and Commercial Law.

Davisons Law operates from locations including Birmingham City Centre, Cotteridge, Coventry, Edgbaston, Leamington Spa, Lichfield, Solihull, Stafford, Stratford-Upon-Avon, Streatham (London), Stow-on-the-Wold, Sutton Coldfield, Weoley Castle and Wolverhampton. Under the Davisons Group banner they have sites in Leamington Spa, Market Harborough and Bridgend, Wales.