Decades of love celebrated at Warwickshire care home Valentine’s event

A luxury all-inclusive care home in Warwickshire hosted a Valentine’s celebration for married couples who stay at the home.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jubilee House, a member of the Berkley Care Group, organised the event on February 14th, bringing together the nine married couples living at the home for a Valentine’s lunch, followed by an evening of disco and karaoke.

Residents had the option of fish ‘n’ chips or liver for lunch before an evening of karaoke performances, with Sweet Caroline, Dancing Queen, and I Just Called to Say I Love You among the songs sung by both residents and staff. Mocktails were also served throughout the evening, with ‘Raspberry Romance’ and ‘Romeo Spritz’ made available by the hospitality team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the event, couples were invited to contribute their three secrets to a happy marriage, with responses including tolerance, love, trust, compromise, honesty, diplomacy, tact, and having separate interests.

Resident couple share secrets to a happy marriage

Couple Colin and Lilian spoke about their regular visits to the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, an exclusive arrangement Jubilee House makes for them as a couple which is personal to them. Bob and Shirley, who have stayed at Jubilee House three times before for respite care, described the kindness they experience each time they return and the friendships they have formed with staff and other residents.

Jubilee House offers larger rooms to accommodate couples and provides tailored care that considers their shared routines and preferences. Staff ensure that both individuals receive the support they need while maintaining their relationship as a couple. In addition to social events, the home supports residents in celebrating personal milestones such as anniversaries and birthdays.

Berkley Care Group recognises that being together can alleviate feelings of loneliness and anxiety often associated with moving into care. The group ensures that couples who move into one of its homes can continue to live together while receiving the support they need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the event, Phillippa Cook, Jubilee House’s General Manager, said:

Resident couple share secrets to a happy marriage

“It was really special to bring our couples together for Valentine’s Day. We know how important it is for them to continue sharing experiences, whether that’s a meal together, a trip out, or spending time as they always have.

“Moving into a care home doesn’t mean leaving those things behind, and we do everything we can to make sure couples can stay together and keep doing the things they enjoy.

“Whether that’s arranging personal outings, celebrating anniversaries, or just making sure they have the space to spend time together, our role is to make sure they can keep doing the things that matter to them.”