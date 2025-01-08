Dementia or simply old age? Stratford-upon-Avon care home to host free advice events

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As part of a nationwide initiative, a care home in Stratford-upon-Avon is inviting local people to two free dementia advice events.

On Thursday 16th January, from 2pm-4pm, Care UK’s Ambleside, on Evesham Road, is inviting members of the community for a special event as part of The Big Dementia Conversation, a nationwide initiative designed to show people how to better understand common symptoms and live well with the condition.

While general awareness of the condition has improved, data from Care UK shows two thirds of people who have a relative living with dementia (62%) initially put their symptoms down to old age. Many Brits remain unaware of the ways older people can lead meaningful lives with the condition, prompting Care UK to relaunch its Big Dementia Conversation for the second year running.

The ‘Understanding Dementia’ session at Ambleside will be led by Staci Reeson, the home’s Customer Relations Manager, who will share her knowledge of dementia, how it can affect people as they age and ways to support a loved one. Complimentary refreshments will be available at the event.

Next month, on Tuesday 4th February from 2pm-4pm, Ambleside is hosting a second event for The Big Dementia Conversation. The session on ‘Adjusting to a diagnosis of dementia’ will be led by Barbara Stephens, CEO of Dementia Pathfinders, who will share insights into how a journey with dementia might unfold following a diagnosis, and offer advice on how to live positively with the condition, while making emotional and practical adjustments along the way.

In addition to the events, the Stratford-upon-Avon community can also visit a newly launched online advice hub. The hub includes in-depth conversations with families of people living with dementia, as well as expert advice from Care UK’s dementia specialists to learn how to reduce the risks and symptoms of the condition.

Charlotte Levin, Home Manager at Ambleside, said: “Awareness around dementia has come on leaps and bounds in recent years, and yet some hard-to-dispel myths remain.

“While there’s no cure for dementia, there are ways to prevent and manage some of the symptoms, which can in turn enable people to lead fulfilling lives after a diagnosis. That’s why we’re excited to be opening our doors to the community as part of this year’s Big Dementia Conversation for two great events.

“We are looking forward to welcoming local people for what promises to be interesting afternoons of information and guidance, and we’d encourage those interested to book their space to avoid missing out.”

For more information on Ambleside and to book a place at the event, please call Customer Relations Manager Staci Reeson, on 01789 868 298, or email [email protected]

To support people who may be experiencing symptoms of dementia or their loved ones, Care UK has set up a free helpline and advice hub. To find out more, please visit: careuk.com/bigdementiaconversation

Ambleside is a state-of-the-art care home which provides full-time residential and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable its residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives, the care home has its very own cinema, café and hair salon, and there is plenty of space, both indoors and out, for relaxation and recreation.

Further information about Ambleside can be found at careuk.com/ambleside