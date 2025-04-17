Demolition work starts at Spon End in Coventry

Housing association Citizen is working with The Hill Group to demolish Kerry House, Milestone House and Trafalgar House in Spon End. Coventry City Council, Homes England and West Midlands Combined Authority are key partners supporting the delivery of the project.

To start with, works will take place inside the homes to all fixtures and fittings before the buildings are taken down.

This marks the first stage in a huge regeneration project which will see more than 750 homes built across three phases.

In the first phase, 158 homes will be demolished, and, subject to planning permission, 261 affordable homes will be built in their place. Of these homes 209 will be social rent homes and 52 will be rent to buy homes which are initially let at an intermediate rent of 80% of the market rent and can be later purchased.

Director of Regeneration at Citizen, Kevin Roach, said: “We’re pleased to see demolition work at Spon End underway in the first phase of our regeneration project.

“We’ve been working hard with our partners behind the scenes over the last few years on this regeneration project which will transform Spon End by providing more energy efficient affordable housing, increasing the area and quality of green open space and opening up the area of the River Sherbourne.

“This is a major project to regenerate the area over the next 10 years and we have worked with the community to ensure that their priorities and feedback has influenced our plans for the area.

“We’re looking forward to seeing the demolition progress over the next few months and to start on site in Spring 2026.”

The three blocks which are being demolished were first built in the 1960s and have most recently been used as part of various BBC productions including This Town, My Name is Leon and Phoenix Rise.

Cabinet Member for Jobs, Regeneration and Climate Change at Coventry City Council, Councillor Jim O’Boyle, said: “This is a really important regeneration scheme and one that is going to provide a lot of social and environmental benefits to the area.

“I’ve visited the site and seen close-up the work underway to remove fittings and structures inside the buildings.

“You can also see how dated and tired the existing housing and infrastructure looks, and it’s great to know that they will be replaced modern, warm and energy efficient homes, more quality green space and all with the River Sherbourne as a key feature.

“It’s going to be a major improvement for the Spon End area and I’m looking forward to seeing work start to progress.”

Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities at Coventry City Council, Councillor Naeem Akhtar, added: “I’m really interested in seeing the development of these new homes because it is vital that residents get every opportunity to live in good quality accommodation.

“I know that there has been a lot of work already done by Citizen, partners and residents to get to this point, and the demolition of the existing buildings is an important moment.

“We have more than a 1000 families and single people in temporary accommodation and to see the scheme really get underway, is good for our residents.”

Regional Managing Director at The Hill Group, Andy Fancy, said: “We’re excited to begin work on this important development site at Spon End. Successful projects are built on strong collaboration, and together with Citizen, Coventry City Council, West Midlands Combined Authority, and the invaluable support of the local community, we’re poised to deliver energy-efficient, affordable homes that will enhance and enrich the local area.”

Richard Parker, Mayor of the West Midlands, added: “Our region is brilliant at building houses but not always the kind that people can afford. We desperately need more social and affordable housing so that everyone in the region can have a safe, secure place to call home.

“Already I’ve provided funding for more social homes than we’ve ever funded before. But the scale of the challenge means we have to work together to build the homes we need.

“Spon End may be something of a TV star, but it’s no longer fit for purpose. It’s time to bring the curtain down on these old properties and replace them with new, high quality social homes.

“It’s only by taking these bold decisions, and working together, that we can deliver what the region needs – homes for everyone.”

Demolition works are due to be complete in early 2026, with plans to start building the new homes in Spring 2026. These homes, which will be one and two-bed flats, are due to be completed and handed over to customers late 2028.

1 . Contributed Spon End in Coventry which is being demolished Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Demolition works start in Spon End, Coventry Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Inside another flat in Spon End which is being demolished Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Demolition at Spon End has started. Pictured L to R are: Stephen Pinner from The Hill Group, Kevin Roach Director of Regeneration at Citizen, Councillor Jim O'Boyle, Councillor Naeem Akhtar Photo: Submitted