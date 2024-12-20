Dianna takes the plunge: Rugby fundraiser's brrrrrrrrrrrrrrrilliant stunt for cancer patients

A Rugby fundraiser plunged into ice cold water to raise money for cancer patients this week.

Dianna Irwin completed Cancer Research’s 12 Dips of Christmas Challenge.

She braved the December chill in a paddling pool in her back garden.

Dianna, who has raised many thousands for the charity over the years, did the challenge live on Facebook.

She said: “A lot of people think I’m mad, but I don’t care.

"I completed the challenge and yes, it was very cold, but for a cause close to my heart.”

To donate to Dianna, visit https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/dianes-giving-page-3207