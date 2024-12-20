Dianna takes the plunge: Rugby fundraiser's brrrrrrrrrrrrrrrilliant stunt for cancer patients

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 20th Dec 2024, 10:38 BST
Updated 20th Dec 2024, 10:42 BST

A Rugby fundraiser plunged into ice cold water to raise money for cancer patients this week.

Dianna Irwin completed Cancer Research’s 12 Dips of Christmas Challenge.

She braved the December chill in a paddling pool in her back garden.

Dianna, who has raised many thousands for the charity over the years, did the challenge live on Facebook.

Dianna takes the plunge for Cancer Research UK.
Dianna takes the plunge for Cancer Research UK.

She said: “A lot of people think I’m mad, but I don’t care.

"I completed the challenge and yes, it was very cold, but for a cause close to my heart.”

To donate to Dianna, visit https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/dianes-giving-page-3207

