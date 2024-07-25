Digital agency launches an academy to boost digital education

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blunt & Brave has received funding from Warwickshire County Council and advice and support from the Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub to start a new youth programme

An innovative digital agency has celebrated its fifth anniversary by launching an academy to boost digital education in the region.

Blunt & Brave was formed by former Coventry University graduates Emilia Moniszko and Kirk Hastings and has supported festivals and events with creative technology to engage with their audiences in-person and online.

The business has delivered projects for prominent organisations such as Eurovision, Birmingham Festival 23 and Welsh National Opera.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Laura Delahunty, Kirk Hastings,Emilia Moniszko and Elenore Li

The agency has now launched a new youth programme designed to empower the next generation of digital pioneers after receiving a grant from Warwickshire County Council’s Digital Creative Recovery Grant scheme followed by advice and support from Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub.

Blunt & Brave Digital Academy has launched digital and creative skills workshops for young enthusiasts aged nine to 16 spanning a comprehensive array of digital disciplines including virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), video production, and podcasting between August 19-23 (apart from August 21).

The workshops, which are held at the Esports Centre, University of Warwick, give youngsters the opportunity to use state-of-the-art equipment including high-powered PCs, VR headsets, microphones, and cameras.

The business has invested £20,000 to launch the academy alongside a match-funded £20,000 grant from Warwickshire County Council’s Digital Creative Recovery Grant scheme.

Emilia Moniszko, Founder and Managing Director of Blunt & Brave, said this was an opportunity to share their skills with the next generation of digital experts.

“We want to show how fun the creative industry can be and the Blunt & Brave Digital Academy will provide real-world experience, insights and guidance that extends beyond traditional education,” she said.

“We’re giving access to professional equipment and mentors to young people who want to go into the creative industry which is booming and help them grow.

“Our plan is to also create bespoke programmes for neurodiverse young people and adults to nurture in a safe space where everyone can access digital skills.

“As a business we are striving for equality and closing the digital skills gap to create the opportunities for people to progress in their education and careers.”

Kirk Hastings, Director & Executive Producer at Blunt & Brave, said the support of Warwickshire County Council and then Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub had been crucial in launching its Digital Academy.

He said: “We had our first meeting with the Growth Hub in December and they came up with a plan of action to assist the business and people we could meet.

“They have signposted us to different organisations and individuals within Coventry and Warwickshire’s business community which has guided us and enabled us to be where we are today.

“We have joined CW Champions and taken part in the Investment Readiness Programme to learn about funding opportunities available to businesses like ours and navigate the investment landscape.

“We are a business that has been running for five years but we’re still relatively young and we’re a micro business so any support that we can access is amazing.”

Laura Delahunty, Account Manager at Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub, said she was delighted to play a part in the development of the Blunt & Brave Digital Academy.

She added: “The Growth Hub is here to guide businesses through the intricacies of business development and networking, which can be daunting.

“Emilia and Kirk care deeply about their business and it is great to see a company progress with the suggestions that we’ve made and to be part of that growth.”

Councillor Martin Watson, portfolio holder for Economy at Warwickshire County Council, said: “Warwickshire County Council is extremely pleased to have assisted Emilia and Kirk with grant funding to get this venture off the ground. Giving young people access to professional equipment and mentors helps to inspire the next generation of creative talent.

“This project also showcases the excellent business support landscape available for businesses with the Growth Hub being able to offer valuable follow up support to our grant award.”

Mick McLaughlin, Business Development Manager, Esports Centre, said: “We are delighted to partner with Blunt & Brave Digital Academy to give young people the opportunity to acquire a wide range of digital skills in VR/AR, video production and podcasting.

“The Esports Centre has now moved into a really dynamic and engaging social space at the University which gives us a real opportunity to not only increase our offer in gaming and racing simulations but also work further with commercial businesses, communities and educational partners. Working with Blunt and Brave adds value to our offer, and we are delighted to showcase their programmes at the Esports Centre.”