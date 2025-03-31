Disgraced former Warwickshire Police officer jailed for child sex crimes 'would have been sacked'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former Warwickshire Police officer serving time in jail for child sex crimes would have been sacked if he was still a serving officer, a misconduct hearing heard.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Disgraced PC Paul Hanson – a former response officer based at Bedworth - was jailed in February after being found guilty of sexual offences against three teenage girls.

Hanson, 33, was sentenced to 78 months’ imprisonment in February 2025 after being found guilty of multiple sexual offences against children.

The offences occurred before he became a police officer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A library image of a police officer.

A gross misconduct hearing took place at the force’s headquarters in Leek Wootton last Thursday (March 27). As he had breached the standards of professional behaviour via discreditable conduct, at last week’s hearing the allegation of gross misconduct against Hanson was found to be proven.

It was deemed that, had he still been a serving officer, he would have been dismissed without notice.

Following the outcome, the Chair of the hearing, Assistant Chief Constable Claire Armes, said: “Any criminal conviction is serious, but this matter is of a particular serious nature.

“The officer’s actions represent a profound breach of public trust and professional standards, and such conduct is utterly incompatible with the oath taken by officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The harm caused by his misconduct will have had a lasting impact upon the victims of his crimes and our thoughts go out to them.”

The officer has been placed on the barred list held by the College of Policing.