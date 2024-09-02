Do you want to record your child's first day at school? Rugby pupils chalk up a new chapter
After enjoying the summer holidays, thousands of pupils in Rugby will return to the classroom this week.
We’d like to include your children’s pictures in our special gallery to record their first day.
In the interest of safeguarding, we only ask for your child’s first name and age. Please ensure school logos are not on show.
Please send your pictures to [email protected]
