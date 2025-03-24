Dog 'dumped like rubbish' in Rugby gives birth to healthy pups

A dog ‘dumped like rubbish’ near a Rugby rescue centre has given birth to healthy pups.

Bee is now the proud mum of seven puppies – five girls and two boys – after being rescued by volunteers at Pawprints.

Anita Twigger, founder of the charity, said: “After what seemed the longest night in recorded history according to Bee and her foster parents, the puppies were safely delivered.

"No vet intervention was needed on this delivery although they were on standby.”

Bee with her puppies.

Bee was found by a runner near the centre’s headquarters in Monks Kirby.

"She was heavily pregnant, but was discarded like rubbish,” Anita added.

"And now her future – and the future of her puppies is in our hands.”

The charity is under severe pressure as more animals are being abused.

Bee's beautiful litter.

Anita said: “Mum and babies doing well. Mum has eaten some yummy small meals. Her fosterers are having intermittent sleep through today to try to catch up.

“Please, if you can, support small rescues. Share. Donate. Foster. Speak out. We are all these dogs have left.

"If you know something, please say something and be their voice.”

If you would like to help Bee and her puppies, visit https://app.donorfy.com/form/6DWBA30KH5/BEEPUP or via Paypal: [email protected]