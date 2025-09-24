Domestic abuse survivor launches new support group for women in Rugby

A woman who suffered years of domestic abuse has launched a new support group in Rugby.

Karla Byrne is the driving force behind the town’s Domestic Abuse Support Hub.

She is making it her mission to help other women in the town with weekly sessions.

Karla said: “I am a survivor of domestic abuse who fled to Rugby some years ago.

"With nothing but hope, I was able to rebuild my life here and make Rugby my permanent home. This community gave me safety, strength, and a second chance - and now I want to give back.”

With the help of a fellow survivor, Karla set up the non-profit organisation.

"We help survivors find safety, access protection and support, and start their healing journey,” Karla added.

"Our message is simple: “You are not alone”. We don't want others to feel as alone and isolated as I once did.

“Being around other survivors of domestic abuse can be profoundly healing because it offers a sense of understanding and safety that’s hard to find elsewhere.

"In these spaces, survivors don’t have to justify their feelings or explain the complexities of abuse - they’re met with knowing nods, shared experiences, and genuine empathy.

“This connection breaks the isolation many feel, replacing shame and self-doubt with validation and belonging. Seeing others at different stages of healing brings hope, showing that recovery is possible and that life after abuse can be fulfilling.

"In a world where abuse thrives in secrecy, survivors supporting survivors is an act of resistance, empowerment, and deep, mutual healing.”

To find out more about the weekly sessions, email [email protected], visit www.dashcic.co.uk or phone 07368951354.