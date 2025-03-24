Donate, shop and volunteer at The Myton Hospices’ new North Warwickshire Furniture Shops!

The Myton Hospices has opened a brand new shop in All Saints Square in Bedworth, opposite their existing Myton shop.

Myton has also relocated their Nuneaton Furniture Shop and opened a new unit at 2A Market Place, Nuneaton, CV11 4EA, just a stones throw from where they were previously. Both shops will play a vital role in raising funds to support their patients and their families, selling a wide range of homeware, including pre-loved furniture, new white goods, decorative items such as mirrors and pictures, and PAT-tested electrical appliances. So pop in and take a look at all they have to offer – they would love to see you!

The charity is also looking for high-quality donations that can be sold to help fund the care of 1 in 4 patients in their hospices and the community. Donating your unwanted items will play a crucial role in supporting Myton’s mission to care for people living with a wide range of life-limiting illnesses, and their families, right from diagnosis to end of life.

Myton are currently accepting donations of good-quality furniture, including wardrobes, beds, and smaller furniture items, as well as electricals and homewares.

The charity offer a free home collection service for larger furniture items. Further details and booking information can be found at www.mytonhospice.org/collection

You can also drop off items at their shops but it is advisable to contact the shop beforehand to check capacity to accept donations. The new Bedworth Shop does not currently have a phone so please contact the Nuneaton Furniture Shop, who can advise you regarding donations. You can ring them on 02476 341025.

Opening Hours:

Monday – Saturday: 9am* – 5pm (*except Tuesdays when the shops open at 10am).

The Nuneaton Furniture Shop is also open on Sundays 10am – 4pm. The Bedworth Furniture Shop is closed on Sundays.

Did you know…? The Myton Hospices now have 26 shops across Coventry and Warwickshire, and they are always looking for volunteers to join their retail team. You can find out more and locate your nearest store online at www.mytonhospice.org/retail

By supporting The Myton Hospices shops, whether that’s by shopping, donating or volunteering, you are helping them to continue providing vital care for those who need it most, now and in the future. Thank you!