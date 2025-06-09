Donate your preloved furniture, bridal wear and everything in between, to help raise vital funds for The Myton Hospices

The Myton Hospices is looking for high-quality furniture donations, to sell in their charity shops, to help fund the care of 1 in 4 patients.

Donating your unwanted items will play a crucial role in supporting the charity’s mission to care for people living with a wide range of life-limiting illnesses, and their families, right from diagnosis to end of life.

You can take your donations of good-quality furniture to their Alcester Business Centre Shop, their Bedworth Furniture Shop, Rugby Central Shop, or their shop in Nuneaton. Donations could include sofas, tables and chairs, wardrobes, side tables and drawers, as well as electricals and homewares. Myton advise contacting the shop beforehand to check their capacity to accept donations, you can find contact details on their website at www.mytonhospice.org/Retail

Myton also offer a free home collection service for larger furniture items. Further details and booking information can be found at www.mytonhospice.org/Collection

The Myton Hospices - Shop Donations

The Myton Hospices Wedding Collection, also located in their Rugby Central shop, offers a beautiful range of affordable wedding outfits and accessories. For the bride, there is a variety of elegant wedding gowns to suit every style, as well as gorgeous bridesmaid dresses and sophisticated outfits for the mother of the bride or groom. The collection also stocks accessories such as veils, shoes and jewellery, to complete the look. For the groom, best man and ushers, there are stylish suits and coats, with ties, shoes and other essentials available.

Is your wedding attire sitting in storage? Why not donate it to Myton to help someone else create their special day, whilst supporting your local hospice? If your items are in good condition, Myton would love to have them to help raise vital funds. You can take your donations to any of their 27 charity shops across Coventry and Warwickshire, and they’ll be sold at their Rugby Central Wedding Collection.

Find their Wedding Collection within The Myton Hospices Shop in Rugby Central Shopping Centre, CV21 2JR or call 01788 593233 for more information.

The Myton Hospices also host Donation Drive Thru events as an easy way to donate your unwanted, good quality items to your local charity – simply drive up and they’ll help unload… drive away and enjoy your day! All in less than five minutes, no parking fees; no hassle and assistance on hand, all whilst supporting your local hospice.

The Myton Hospices - Volunteers

Upcoming Donation Drive Thru dates:

Warwick Myton Hospice – Wednesday 9th July, 10am–1pm

Rugby Myton Support Hub – Saturday 26th July, 10am–1pm

Warwick Myton Hospice – Wednesday 13th August, 10am–1pm

Coventry Myton Hospice – Saturday 6th September, 10am – 1pm

Due to the popularity of these events, you will need to book a slot online at www.mytonhospice.org/Drive

Did you know…? The Myton Hospices now have 27 shops across Coventry and Warwickshire. If you don’t have anything to donate, you can still support the local charity by shopping with them – every purchase makes a difference. With a wide range of pre-loved furniture, homewares, clothes, accessories and hidden treasures, there's something for everyone. Whether you're furnishing a home on a budget or hunting for a unique find, Myton shops are full of bargains.

Ralph Beevers, Head of Retail and Trading at The Myton Hospices, said:

“You might be surprised to know that we are a charity and we need to raise over £1 million every month to continue providing our services free of charge to patients and their loved ones. By supporting our shops, whether that’s by shopping, donating or volunteering, you are helping us to ensure Myton is ‘Here for everyone, now and forever’. Thank you!”