Donating your pre-loved items to The Myton Hospices helps fund the care of 1 in 4 patients – make every donation count

Did you know that The Myton Hospices’ 27 charity shops help fund the care of 1 in 4 patients? Every bag of donations has the potential to make a real difference – helping the charity continue to provide specialist palliative and end of life care and support for people and their families when they need it most.

Myton need to raise £12.7 million of the £15.3 million it costs this year to continue providing their services free of charge – that’s over £1 million every month! Myton is always incredibly grateful for the generosity of their supporters and their shops simply couldn’t operate without the kind donations they receive.

Recently, a BBC feature highlighted the growing challenges many charity shops face when it comes to donations. Some shops are being used as an alternative to landfill, receiving items that are stained, torn, damp and completely unusable. Whilst most people donate with the best intentions, there’s an important distinction between items that are genuinely resalable and those that sadly cost charities money to dispose of.

Whilst Myton supports upcycling projects and work with textile recyclers to reduce waste, the value of these ‘rag’ items has dropped by around 70% since the Covid-19 pandemic. In some cases, they aren’t paid at all – the collectors are simply providing a removal service.

Despite these challenges, Myton believe that donations usually come from a good place. That’s why the hospice wants to take this opportunity to let people know what makes a truly helpful donation.

Before donating, please ask yourself:

Would I buy this item in its current condition?

Is it clean, complete and in good working order?

Is it something I’d proudly give to a friend?

If you’re looking for an easy way to donate your good quality items, then join Myton at one of their upcoming Donation Drive Thru events! Simply drive up and they’ll help unload… drive away and enjoy your day! All in less than five minutes, no parking fees; no hassle and assistance on hand, all whilst supporting your local hospice.

Upcoming Donation Drive Thru dates:

Warwick Myton Hospice – Wednesday 13th August, 10am–1pm

Coventry Myton Hospice – Saturday 6th September, 10am–1pm

Due to the popularity of these events, please book your free slot online at mytonhospice.org/Drive

The Myton Hospices also needs furniture donations. You can take your donations of good-quality furniture to their Alcester Business Centre Shop, their Bedworth Furniture Shop, Rugby Central Shop, or their charity shop in Nuneaton. Donations could include sofas, tables and chairs, wardrobes, side tables and drawers, as well as electricals and homewares. It is advised to contact the shop beforehand to check their capacity to accept donations, you can find contact details on Myton’s website at mytonhospice.org/Retail

Alternatively, Myton offers a free home collection service for larger furniture items. Further details and booking information can be found at mytonhospice.org/Collection

Ralph Beevers, Head of Retail and Trading at The Myton Hospices, said:

“Our 27 shops are absolutely vital in helping us provide our services free of charge to people living with life-limiting illnesses and their families in our community. We would love to be able to sell every item we receive to help fund our care – but sadly, this isn’t always possible. Increasing the quality of donations we receive will make such a difference. Thank you for your support!”

Discover your nearest Myton shop online at mytonhospice.org/Shops and please donate your good quality items today.