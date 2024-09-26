'Don’t give up on your dreams': Inspirational Rugby teenager stands up to bullies and takes beauty title

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An inspirational Rugby teenager who is making it her mission to help others stand up to bullies, has just been crowned Miss Pageant Queen UK.

Keelie Fowkes, 19, said she’s still in shock after winning the competition at the weekend.

She said: “I feel absolutely in shock to have won this title and I can’t wait to represent an incredible system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I started off at Miss Teen Great Britain placing top 20 before going to Teen Pageant Girl UK placing 1st runner up. Then I went back to pageant girl - this time as a miss - and placed top five. Now I have won.”

Keelie Fowkes.

She uses her platform to raise mental health awareness.

Keelie, who was bullied at school, is also an anti-bullying campaigner.

"I have experienced bullying for the majority of my life,” she said.

“I raise awareness of anti-bullying and mental health through campaigns, social media and anti-bullying school talks because sadly I know first hand the damage it can cause.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keelie Fowkes.

Animal-lover Keelie has raised more than £3,000 for several charities including Bullies Out, who she worked closely with through her own experience.

"I adore animals,” she went on.

"I’ve been raising money for the Blue Cross animal charity because I believe animals are a great way to help our mental state. They make us happy and keep us busy.

“Animals make you feel loved so I wanted to help animals in need hopefully making them happy.”

She describes her parrot Charlie as her ‘best friend’.

“Charlie has been a huge part of my life,” Keelie added.

"She is the reason I fundraise for the Blue Cross. She’s my best friend.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Leamington College student Keelie, who hopes to be a midwife and attends the University of Northampton, is now looking forward to a bright future with her new found confidence – and title.

She said: “I not only walked away with the crown but incredible memories that I will cherish forever.

“My message to others would be ‘don’t give up on your dreams...even if it takes you three years or a lifetime’.”

Follow Keelie on Instagram: missWarwickshire_x or email her directly on [email protected]