'Don’t give up on your dreams': Inspirational Rugby teenager stands up to bullies and takes beauty title
Keelie Fowkes, 19, said she’s still in shock after winning the competition at the weekend.
She said: “I feel absolutely in shock to have won this title and I can’t wait to represent an incredible system.
"I started off at Miss Teen Great Britain placing top 20 before going to Teen Pageant Girl UK placing 1st runner up. Then I went back to pageant girl - this time as a miss - and placed top five. Now I have won.”
She uses her platform to raise mental health awareness.
Keelie, who was bullied at school, is also an anti-bullying campaigner.
"I have experienced bullying for the majority of my life,” she said.
“I raise awareness of anti-bullying and mental health through campaigns, social media and anti-bullying school talks because sadly I know first hand the damage it can cause.”
Animal-lover Keelie has raised more than £3,000 for several charities including Bullies Out, who she worked closely with through her own experience.
"I adore animals,” she went on.
"I’ve been raising money for the Blue Cross animal charity because I believe animals are a great way to help our mental state. They make us happy and keep us busy.
“Animals make you feel loved so I wanted to help animals in need hopefully making them happy.”
She describes her parrot Charlie as her ‘best friend’.
“Charlie has been a huge part of my life,” Keelie added.
"She is the reason I fundraise for the Blue Cross. She’s my best friend.”
Former Leamington College student Keelie, who hopes to be a midwife and attends the University of Northampton, is now looking forward to a bright future with her new found confidence – and title.
She said: “I not only walked away with the crown but incredible memories that I will cherish forever.
“My message to others would be ‘don’t give up on your dreams...even if it takes you three years or a lifetime’.”
