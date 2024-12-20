Double festive fundraising fun by Stratford-upon-Avon opticians

Colleagues from a Stratford-upon-Avon have been busy raising funds for charities with two festive-themed events.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team of eight from Specsavers wore fancy dress and glow-in-the-dark ‘specs’ on their way round a 5km sponsored walk in Coventry. Meanwhile, back at the store, further funds were raised for Guide Dogs for the Blind with another special event.

With a costume theme this year of ‘back to the 80s’, the Myton Hospice Glow Walk around the city was made extra fun for participants with the addition of disco stops and foam tunnels. The Specsavers team raised a total of £120 in aid of the charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The three Myton Hospices in Rugby, Coventry and Warwick focus on enhancing life when cure is no longer an option. Their work centres on patient wellbeing and involving them in decisions about their care, giving patients more quality time with their loved ones

Raising money for Guide Dogs for the Blind at Specsavers Stratford-upon-Avon.

Another fundraising event took place inside the Wood Street store, when puppies and dogs from Guide Dogs for the Blind came along for a fundraising day. Colleagues also sold Christmas cards and collected donations, raising a total of £312 for the charity.

Andrew Eaves, store director at Specsavers Stratford-upon-Avon, says: ‘Our team had great fun taking part in these events. Both charities offer such an incredible service and are two worthy causes we were all keen to support this year.’

And the store continued the festive spirit by sponsoring the town’s Christmas lights event to the tune of £250.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information or to book an appointment, pop into the store at 8 Wood Street, Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, CV37 6JE, call 01789 262606 or visit https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/stratforduponavon.