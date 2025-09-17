Dozens of motorbikes stolen from depot in Rugby

Dozens of motorbikes have been stolen from a motorcycle depot in Newton.

Detectives investigating the theft of 26 motorbikes and buggies have released a full list of VIN numbers so buyers can be on the lookout.

They were stolen in the early hours of Tuesday, September 2.

Police are warning buyers to be on the lookout for anyone offering pre-registered bikes or buggies for sale for a price that seems too good to be true.

A spokesman for Warwickshire Police said: “The sellers will likely know that the bikes are stolen – and they will not care that at best your new purchase will have to be seized by police and at worst, they're putting you at risk of investigation for handling stolen goods.

“With the vehicles being pre-registered at the time of the theft – we’re sharing the VIN numbers with you all as the best way of ID’ing these vehicles.

If you have information, call 101, crime reference number 23/38351/25.