Drama students bring HMS Pinafore and plenty of singalong favourites to Jubilee House
The visit followed a successful first appearance earlier in the year and was arranged through Mesi Johnson, who leads outreach activity at the university.
Both performances have proved a hit with residents and staff alike, with residents clapping, singing, and laughing along throughout.
Familiar tunes from HMS Pinafore included crowd-pleasers Buttercup and The Nightingale, which sparked memories and prompted enthusiastic singalongs from many residents.
The addition of guitar and piano brought the songs to life, while the warm rapport between the students and the audience made for an afternoon full of joy and conversation.
The team at Jubilee House are now looking forward to welcoming the students for monthly performances going forward, part of the home’s wider programme of cultural and community-focused events designed to keep residents connected, engaged and inspired.
Commenting on the occasion, Ann-Marie Baker, Senior Customer Relations Manager at Jubilee House, said: “It’s hard to put into words just how much our residents enjoyed today’s performance. The students have such a natural connection with our community, they’re full of energy and warmth, and their performances are a wonderful mix of talent and fun.
“We’re absolutely thrilled they’ll be coming back regularly and look forward to welcoming them again soon.”