Dream Christmas trip to New York for Rugby teenager who finds success in online reselling

In a brilliant tale of entrepreneurial spirit, 19-year-old Ella Coombs from Rugby has made national headlines for her thriving online reselling business. What began as a COVID-19 lockdown project has blossomed into a vibrant enterprise that showcases Ella’s passion for fashion and keen eye for vintage treasures.

Ella’s journey into reselling began in 2020 when, at just 15 years old, she decided to clear out her wardrobe and sell some vintage pieces online. To her surprise, the items sold quickly and she realised the potential for turning her love of vintage clothing into a profitable business.

Fast forward three years, and Ella has grown her business, Coombs Couture, into a flourishing side hustle. Balancing her full-time job managing two charity shops, she has used platforms like Vinted, eBay, and her own soon-to-launch website to sell carefully curated pieces to a growing clientele.

One of the biggest challenges Ella has faced in her reselling journey is sourcing quality stock. After experimenting with various wholesalers, she discovered Fleek, an online wholesale fashion marketplace. With Fleek, Ella gains access to buyer protection and "handpick videos," which allow her to select items tailored to her niche.

Ella shared her experience: “I’d been handpicking stock in person, but Fleek made the process so much easier. Communication with suppliers is great, and the quality is always top-notch. My second order was handpicked, and it helped me create a niche audience – it has been a game-changer!”

Thanks to Fleek, Ella has consistently stocked her home studio with trendy, timeless pieces like funky jackets and classic handbags. This autumn/winter, she’s drawn inspiration from retro TV shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer to curate collections that resonate with customers.

Ella’s dedication to her business has paid off handsomely. In the past year, she has generated over £5,000 in sales on Vinted alone, with additional revenue coming from eBay and in-person pop-ups. This income has allowed her to fund a dream trip to New York this Christmas – a reward for her hard work and savvy business acumen.

Ella is also in the process of decorating her clothing studio, which will enhance her ability to showcase her items professionally. She aspires to expand her business further by investing in a van to sell at pop-ups across the UK and potentially opening a physical storefront.

Ella’s story is a timely inspiration for those looking to make extra money ahead of Christmas. Reselling offers a flexible, creative outlet for anyone with an interest in fashion and an entrepreneurial mindset.

Her advice for budding resellers?

Source with passion: “sell items you love yourself. if you’re not passionate about your stock, it shows.”

Customer connection: build relationships with your audience through fast responses, unique packaging, and little touches like freebies.

Stay true to your path: “Don’t compare yourself to others – embrace being different!”

A bright future for Ella

Ella’s journey from selling wardrobe clear-outs to being featured in a national newspaper reflects her determination and creativity and excitingly she’s now exploring collaborations with local shops in Rugby to stock her vintage clothing – evidence that big dreams can start right here in Rugby.