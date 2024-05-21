Driving ban for female drink driver who was caught way over limit in Brownsover collision

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 55 year old woman has been banned from driving for 29 months after a collision in Brownsover.

On Monday, April 29, Warwickshire OPU officers attended an incident in Hollowell Way.

A female was arrested after providing a positive preliminary breath test with a reading of 126. At custody she provided a lower evidential reading of 123.

The legal limit for driving is under 35.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The safe limit for driving is zero".

A police spokesman said: “The safe limit for driving is zero.