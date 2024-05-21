Driving ban for female drink driver who was caught way over limit in Brownsover collision
A 55 year old woman has been banned from driving for 29 months after a collision in Brownsover.
On Monday, April 29, Warwickshire OPU officers attended an incident in Hollowell Way.
A female was arrested after providing a positive preliminary breath test with a reading of 126. At custody she provided a lower evidential reading of 123.
The legal limit for driving is under 35.
A police spokesman said: “The safe limit for driving is zero.
“The same female attended Warwickshire Magistrates Court on 15th May where she plead guilty and received a 29 month driving ban and was ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and attend rehabilitation activity.”