Driving forward: Warwickshire 30th Annual Golf Day raising money to Save Sight

A Warwickshire golfer with a condition that causes hearing and progressive vision loss is teeing up to stage the 30th Annual Golf Day on Wednesday 2nd July at Stoneleigh Deer Park Golf Club, Coventry.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Debbie White and team have already raised nearly half a million pounds to fund pioneering eye research. She is calling on the local community to help make this year’s “the best one yet”. Debbie, 60, has the rare genetic condition, Usher syndrome type II. It causes hearing impairment and progressive vision loss due to retinitis pigmentosa (RP).

Debbie is an avid golfer, who played competitively with a handicap of 11, until her deteriorating eyesight caused her to pause playing. But with characteristic determination, Debbie has since joined England and Wales Blind Golf and won her first competition in April this year!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Debbie is also hoping to play in the Scandinavian Blind Golf Open next year.

Debbie White teeing up for the 30th Annual Golf Day for Fight for Sight

As Head of the Warwickshire Fight for Sight Committee for over 30 years, Debbie has worked tirelessly to raise funds for the charity's pioneering eye research. As well as the Annual Golf Day, she has organised a myriad of fundraising activities, including skydives, zip wires, cycling challenges, gala dinners and night walks.

Debbie began to slowly lose her sight and hearing as a child, but wasn’t diagnosed until she was 21, after it was discovered that her younger brother, then 17, had the condition.

While she acknowledges there may not be a breakthrough in her lifetime to reverse her own vision loss, Debbie is dedicated to enabling research which will benefit others living with vision loss in future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Debbie says: “Losing two of your senses is really tough, both mentally and physically, and it’s especially hard to come to terms with it at a young age. I want to make sure that no child in the future has to go through what we have experienced.

Warwickshire golfer Debbie White who is fundraising to help Fight for Sight Save Sight. Change Lives.

We want our 30th Golf Day to be the best one yet, and to raise more funds than ever, so I’d love to hear from local businesses who are interested in sponsoring a hole or donating a prize. We also need volunteers to help out on the day. By supporting us, you would be helping Fight for Sight to save sight and change lives.”

The Annual Golf Day has joint headline sponsors this year, The Ann Savva Group and Ice, The Brand Experience Agency, while long term supporters Topcon GB Medical and Performance Finance are this year’s joint gold sponsors, but there are many other sponsorship opportunities. The event usually attracts 20-30 corporate and private teams who enjoy 18 holes of golf, followed by a three-course meal, an auction and the prize giving.

Fight for Sight CEO Keith Valentine, says: “We are so grateful to Debbie for her incredible long term dedication to raising funds for vital eye research. To be staging the 30th Golf Day is an extraordinary achievement. We would like to thank everyone who has supported the event over the years, helping us to save sight and change lives by funding sight loss research and driving social change.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information: https://www.fightforsight.org.uk/get-involved/fundraise-for-us/challenge-events/warwickshire-30th-golf-day/

If you would like to support the Fight for Sight 30th Annual Golf Day, please contact Debbie via [email protected]