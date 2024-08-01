Dunchurch teenager overcomes odds to make big waves in world of swimming

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 1st Aug 2024, 14:40 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2024, 14:40 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A Dunchurch teenager is making big waves in the world of swimming.

Charlotte Gower, 14, recently competed in the Aquatics GB summer championships in Sheffield.

The competition attracts hundreds of the country's top swimmers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Charlotte swam in the 50, 100 and 200 backstroke, made the finals for all three and came 10th in the 50 and 9th in the 100 and 200.

Charlotte Gower.Charlotte Gower.
Charlotte Gower.

This makes her one of the top ten backstrokers in Great Britain for her age.

Proud mum Rachel said: “Although she competes with the able-bodied swimmers she’s actually partially deaf. She also suffers from epilepsy, so this achievement is even greater.

"We are hoping she will qualify to compete in the Deaflympics in Tokyo next year.”

She added: “We are so proud of her achivements.”

Related topics:SheffieldGreat Britain

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice