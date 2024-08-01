Dunchurch teenager overcomes odds to make big waves in world of swimming
Charlotte Gower, 14, recently competed in the Aquatics GB summer championships in Sheffield.
The competition attracts hundreds of the country's top swimmers.
Charlotte swam in the 50, 100 and 200 backstroke, made the finals for all three and came 10th in the 50 and 9th in the 100 and 200.
This makes her one of the top ten backstrokers in Great Britain for her age.
Proud mum Rachel said: “Although she competes with the able-bodied swimmers she’s actually partially deaf. She also suffers from epilepsy, so this achievement is even greater.
"We are hoping she will qualify to compete in the Deaflympics in Tokyo next year.”
She added: “We are so proud of her achivements.”
