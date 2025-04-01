Easter and beyond at Compton Verney
The Easter holidays are taken care of with a host of workshops and events for all ages. Join the Easter Trail (12-27 April) and help the Easter Bunny find his lunch – there’s an Easter chocolate treat for all participants.
Budding architects will enjoy the Reflected Space (16-18 April) activities, where you can experiment building with mirrors, lights and reflective materials. Join MATT+FIONA for creative sessions, inspired by Compton Verney’s exhibition of architectural drawings, Towering Dreams.
There’s a chance to get hands-on with Material Makers (16-18 April), as you mould, sculpt, twist and manipulate a range of pliable materials to make a sculpture of your own, inspired by Compton Verney’s exhibition of sculptures by Emii Alrai.
The popular Kineton RAF STEM (16 & 23 April) are back with fun-filled days of design and engineering, and youngsters can celebrate spring at the family forest school in our Get Mucky Get Making sessions – build bird nests, make clay eggs and mix up muddy delights to your heart’s content.
The Adam Hall will be filled with larger-than-life blocks for Play and Connect (19-27 April), a free space for building, stacking and engineering play.
Older children will enjoy the Animation Camp (22-25 April), a four-day intensive where you can learn all the stages of making animation film, including stop-motion, set design and creating characters.
Before we get to Easter, join artist duo Juneau Projects for a free creative Folk Art workshop on 5 April. We’ll make animal decoys inspired by the Folk Art collection and then test them out in our beautiful grounds.
As spring makes itself known, join A Walk in the Park with Landscape Manager Fiona Tansey (11 and 25 April). These guided talking tours highlight our ever-changing wildlife and environment.
There are two major exhibitions to take in this April. Drawn from the collection of Sir John Soane’s Museum, amassed by one of Britain’s most famous and pioneering architects, Towering Dreams: Extraordinary Architectural Drawings features drawings for amazing buildings, both real and imagined, in Britain and the world beyond. Expect to find plans for a dog kennel that looks like an Ancient Greek temple, and a house in the shape of the designer’s initials.
Also discover a new exhibition of sculptures by Emii Alrai: River of Black Stone, which take their inspiration from ancient mythologies from the Middle East and archaeological artefacts.
Compton Verney is open Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4.30pm. Day Tickets are £21.95, with a variety of concessions available. Children aged 18 and under go free.
