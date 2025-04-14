Easter storytime fun and author talks at Rugby town centre bookshop
The event takes place between at the High Street shop from 11am and 11.45am and is free but guests will need to book in advance.
Linda Lowne, Rugby First Business Director, said: “Who does not like a good story and this is one of the best so I am sure the kids will love it – just make sure you book in advance to help Hunt’s manage their numbers on the day.
“Throughout the Easter holidays Rugby First in partnership with other businesses and organisations is running a number of events in the town centre including an Easter trail, cupcake and spoon making workshops,
and craft activities so check out www.rugbyfirst.org for more details."
Hunt’s Bookshop is a traditional bookstore established 23 years ago by Kelvin Hunt and continues to be run by family members.
For further information and to book the ‘Storytime’ event visit https://huntsbookshop.com
For adults, here’s a list of other events at Hunt’s.
Carbon Dating Book Launch with Jen Smith Friday, April 25, at 7pm; In Conversation with Alice Vincent – Hark: How Women Listen, Wednesday May 7 at 7pm; An Afternoon with Abigail Johnson- The Secret Collector Saturday, June 14 at 2pm; In Conversation with Robin Ince, Wednesday, July 2 at 7pm. Join award-winning broadcaster and comedian Robin Ince as he discusses his new book.
For more information, contact [email protected], telephone (01788) 551867.
Visit https://huntsbookshop.com/collections/authorevents or follow Instagram at @huntsbookshoprugby for regular updates and event announcements.
