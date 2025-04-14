Easter storytime fun and author talks at Rugby town centre bookshop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hop to Hunt’s Bookshop in Rugby on Wednesday (April 16) for a special story to celebrate Easter.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event takes place between at the High Street shop from 11am and 11.45am and is free but guests will need to book in advance.

Linda Lowne, Rugby First Business Director, said: “Who does not like a good story and this is one of the best so I am sure the kids will love it – just make sure you book in advance to help Hunt’s manage their numbers on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Throughout the Easter holidays Rugby First in partnership with other businesses and organisations is running a number of events in the town centre including an Easter trail, cupcake and spoon making workshops,

Hunt's owner Christopher outside the shop.

and craft activities so check out www.rugbyfirst.org for more details."

Hunt’s Bookshop is a traditional bookstore established 23 years ago by Kelvin Hunt and continues to be run by family members.

For further information and to book the ‘Storytime’ event visit https://huntsbookshop.com

For adults, here’s a list of other events at Hunt’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carbon Dating Book Launch with Jen Smith Friday, April 25, at 7pm; In Conversation with Alice Vincent – Hark: How Women Listen, Wednesday May 7 at 7pm; An Afternoon with Abigail Johnson- The Secret Collector Saturday, June 14 at 2pm; In Conversation with Robin Ince, Wednesday, July 2 at 7pm. Join award-winning broadcaster and comedian Robin Ince as he discusses his new book.

For more information, contact [email protected], telephone (01788) 551867.

Visit https://huntsbookshop.com/collections/authorevents or follow Instagram at @huntsbookshoprugby for regular updates and event announcements.