Edgbaston Stadium announces JSW Cement as Advertising Partner for England vs India Test Match

Edgbaston Stadium has announced a new Advertising Partnership with the multinational cement manufacturing company, JSW Cement.

Aligning with the England vs India Men’s Test Match held at Edgbaston, the partnership sees the company’s branding displayed across stadium advertising boards and LED screens during the 5-day fixture.

Part of the global JSW Group, JSW Cement is the fastest growing cement manufacturing in India and has also recently sponsored the first test match between England vs India at Headingley.

Adam Lowe, Commercial Director at Warwickshire Country Cricket Club said: “To have two of the best sides in test cricket playing at Edgbaston is always a special moment for the stadium, the city, and cricket fans alike. We’re excited to have the globally recognised brand, JSW Cement partnering with us for the Test and look forward to a successful relationship moving forward.”

Nilesh Narwekar, CEO, JSW Cement said: "We are delighted to announce our in-ground promotion partnership through advertising boards and LED screens with Warwickshire CCC at the iconic Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, for the Test Match between England and India."

"Test cricket, as the pinnacle of the sport, exemplifies the importance of laying a strong foundation for a successful future—a core principle that guides JSW as a group. Thereby, this partnership is coupled with the excitement surrounding a refreshed Indian team, comprising of dynamic young players, resonates deeply with the approach and values of JSW Cement, as they strive to build a lasting legacy.”

“Our commitment to supporting sports, particularly at the youth level, aligns seamlessly with our mission to contribute to a stronger future for India. We anticipate an exciting and ground-breaking series and extend our sincere gratitude to the Warwickshire CCC team; we look forward to our collaboration."

England vs India Men’s Test Match started at Edgbaston Stadium at 11am on Wednesday, 2 July.