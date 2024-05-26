Eeyore! Take a look at Maisie's summer makeover for Rugby's much-loved donkeys
Maisie Bailey, seven, and mum Corinna took matters into their own hands after feeling sorry for William, Webb and Ellis, who were still dressed in Christmas get ups.
“We didn’t want to tread on anyone’s toes, but really felt they needed a change,” said Corinna.
"Maisie and I had great fun getting them ready for Bank Holiday. Watch out for regular theme changes, and I am open to people messaging me theme requests.”
In 2004 Banbury artist David Gosling was commissioned to create the three donkey sculpture in the Newbold Road ‘donkey paddock’ to welome visitors to the town.